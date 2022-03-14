Apple Insider confirms new iPhone 14 Pro release

03/13 update below. This post was originally published on March 10

iPhone 14 leaks already revealed Radical changes in design On this year’s Pro models, and we now know it’ll affect all new iPhone releases for years to come, too.

Apple iPhone 14 range concept introduced, based on leaks everything



More from ForbesiPhone 14 Pro cutting dimensions revealed, and they are big

in a new way Blog post, who specializes in displays in the industry, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), revealed that within 18 months every iPhone will look completely different. According to Young, who has proven track recordApple plans to replace the notch in iPhone 14 Pro models with a divisive new device i-shaped cutout This year it will be expanded to include every iPhone model in 2023.

Update 03/12: More information has now been leaked and Apple’s intentions to design the standard iPhone 14 models have been revealed. While the Pro models will move on to the controversial i-shaped look detailed below, I missed a newer version Blog post From a famous industry insider, yeux1122, who reveals that buyers of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max (which replaces the iPhone 13 Mini) will have a very familiar experience.

The anonymous guide, who has a proven track record, says recent claims that Apple will trim bezels on standard models are untrue and that the phones will be identical to the current iPhone 13. generation, the attractiveness of these phones will depend entirely on a) what Apple upgrades internally, and b) a way to escape the so-called ‘i-sore’ of the new display slots on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The news also makes sense given Apple’s moves to widen the gap between its standard and Pro devices. In recent years, MacBooks and non-Pro iPads have kept older designs even when getting the latest hardware (like the M1 chip in MacBooks and, earlier this week, the new iPad Air). In these categories, Apple widened the price gap between professional and non-professional devices, and with iPhone prices rumored to rise, it will be interesting to see if that also happens with the iPone 14 range.

Update 03/13: Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has today I showed The names of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup and the good news is that they are in line with what we’ve heard from other leakers. According to Apple’s rules for naming iPhones, the four new iPhones 2H22 can be named iPhone 14 (6.1″), iPhone 14 Max (6.7″), iPhone 14 Pro (6.1″), and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7″) Kuo said Apple’s decision to drop the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini has been expected for some time, but its demise is likely to split opinion. While sales have been slower than expected, there’s nothing else on the market like it. Fans of smaller phones are considered The iPhone 13 Mini is a truly one-handed device with a high performance.

The other side is economical and practical. From an economic point of view, the user’s interest has clearly shifted to larger phones while accepting their ruggedness due to the benefits that the additional screen size brings and its form factor allows for larger, longer-lasting batteries. The latter is also likely to be a key component of the transition. Battery life has always been the Achilles heel of iPhone Mini models, and cramming a lot of high-end tech into its smaller frame will likely cause an engineering headache for Apple, which will ease the transition to the iPhone 14 Max. This move is also set to justify Apple’s price hike with the company’s tendency to sell it $100 more than iPhone 14The Mini sells for $100 less than the iPhone 13.

As such, Apple should give customers what they want, simplify their design process (more components can now twin with the iPhone 14 Pro Max) and increase the average selling price of the range. It’s a win-win situation across the board, except for carpal tunnels.

“This would be another instantly recognizable display format for Apple,” Young explains. “The pill + slot design is almost as wide as the notch but will definitely save some pixels over the holes. In 2023, we think all four models will feature the pill + slot design.”

Yes, Apple’s polarizing design decision is inevitable, which has managed to follow the trend set by Android phones for several years, yet also looks worse. The good news is that Young notes that Apple will try to reduce the size of the new cutouts for the 2023 models while also working on more separate options.

iPhone 14 Pro actual i-shaped cut-out overlay vs. expected John Prosser



“Apple has plans to replace Face ID with Face ID under the panel, placing all items below the screen without a visible bead-shaped hole,” he explained. “However, we have heard from some sources that it is unlikely that the Face ID will meet the 2023 mass production dates under the plate.

Reaction to Apple’s new i-shaped cutout has been mixed. It was initially met with a mixture of skepticism and skepticism, but with multiple sources now confirming the new iPhone 14 Pro’s design, the reaction to it appears to be easing. However, there is no denying that after four first-class generations, few expected this to be the alternative. Especially Its big size.

Price increases are coming too. However, Apple’s next generation of iPhones will undoubtedly be faster and feature better cameras than ever before. a radical plan for Uninstall the SIM cardBesides a more efficient 5G modem, the battery life is also expected to increase.

Thus, while iPhone fans may not like the look of the upcoming Apple models, I suspect they will continue to buy them in droves.

More about Forbes

iPhone 14 Pro schematic leaked shows bigger cutout than expected

Leak: iPhone 14 has Samsung’s best technology missing from the Galaxy S22 Ultra