One of the major new features of iPadOS 16 is Stage Manager, which allows users to resize apps into nested windows for an enhanced multitasking experience. Stage Manager also fully supports an external display, allowing users to work with up to four apps on the iPad and up to four apps on the external display simultaneously.



To some users’ disappointment, Stage Manager is limited to iPad models equipped with the M1 chip, including the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air. In a joint statement with Rene RicciApple explained its rationale for this limitation by emphasizing that the Stage Manager experience “requires large internal memory, incredibly fast storage, and flexible external display I/O, all delivered by iPads with the M1 chip.”

Apple’s full statement Shared by Ritchie:

Stage Manager is a fully integrated experience that delivers an all-new window experience that is incredibly fast and responsive and allows users to run 8 apps simultaneously across an iPad and an external display at up to 6K resolution. Delivering this experience with the speed users expect from an iPad’s first touch experience requires ample internal memory, incredibly fast storage, and a flexible external display I/O, all delivered by iPads with the M1 chip.

For example, the M1 iPad Pro is available with up to 16GB of RAM, compared to 6GB in the previous generation iPad Pro. Apple also said that the M1 iPad Pro has two times faster storage than the previous generation model.

While Stage Manager is limited to iPad models equipped with the M1 chip, iPadOS 16 as a whole is compatible with all models of iPad Pro, 3rd generation iPad Air and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and 5th generation iPad mini and later. The update is currently in developer beta, with Apple planning to release a public beta in July. iPadOS 16 is scheduled to be released to all users around September.