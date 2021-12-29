Apple announces Foxconn plant in India after protests over working conditions | Economy

Apple Corps has said it will test iPhone assembler Foxconn’s South Indian factory after both companies discovered that some workers’ bedrooms and dining rooms did not meet the required standards.

Apple Does not explain what the test period is.

When you set up another supplier’s South Indian plant, Wistron Corp., Tested after last year’s riots, Apple He said the company would not offer new business until workers were told how they were being treated.

The latest move follows protests that erupted this month after more than 250 women working at the Foxconn plant and living in one of the dormitories were treated for food poisoning. More than 150 people have been admitted to hospital, Reuters reports.

The plant, which employs about 17,000 people in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, closed on December 18. Apple and Foxconn did not expect it to reopen.

Spokesman for the Taiwanese Foxconn It said Wednesday it was restructuring its local management team and taking immediate steps to improve facilities and would continue to pay all staff when necessary improvements are made to restart operations.

A spokesman Apple It said on Wednesday it had sent independent auditors to assess the condition of the bedrooms.Foxconn follows recent concerns about food safety and housing conditions in Sriperumbudur.

Apple He explained that he had discovered that some of the hostels and dining rooms that were not on the factory premises did not meet his needs and were working with the supplier to ensure full repair work. Make sure the facility meets its strict standards before reopening.