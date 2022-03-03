Another Netflix production has been stolen, this time on the set of ‘Lupine’.

Netflix was the victim of two massive robberies on the set in the span of two days, diverse It has been reported. On February 24, the value of the antique props was $200,000 Reportedly stolen After the thieves broke into the vehicles used in the production of the crown. And just a day later, 20 thieves with covered faces broke into a group lupine While star Omar Sy was filming and got equipment worth 300,000 euros ($333,000).

The lupine The robbery took place in a suburb northwest of Paris called Nanterre. The thieves reportedly set off mortar-style fireworks before escaping with the equipment. He added, “An accident occurred on February 25 while filming the upcoming movie [part 3] season lupineNetflix confirmed to diverse. “Our crew and crew are fine and there were no injuries.” Nanterre authorities launched an investigation.

lupine It is Netflix’s second biggest international success after squid games It helped spark a production boom in the French capital, along with series like Emily in Paris And the Call my agent. Recently, France decree Streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ must reinvest at least 25 percent of revenue generated in the country on domestic production.

Sy again plays Assane Diop, a character based on the noble Arsène Lupine thief/investigator costume developed by French author Maurice Leblanc. A few hours after the attack, C appeared at the French Cesar Awards to celebrate his 10th anniversary tangible (untouchables).