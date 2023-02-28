Announcing the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak announced Scarlet Pokemon And Pokemon Violet “Hidden Treasure in the Zero Zone” DLC. It will be released in two parts – “Part 1: The Teal Mask” this fall, followed by Part 2: The Indigo Disk this winter.

Get the details below.

Players can use their existing save data from Scarlet Pokemon or Pokemon Violet To continue their adventure in the “Hidden Treasure of the Zero Area”. In this new DLC, players will leave the Paldea region, in a mode Scarlet Pokemon And Pokemon Violet. In Part I: The Teal Mask, a school trip will take players to the land of Kitakami, where they will join an outdoor study program jointly run by their academy and another school. In “Part 2: Disk of the Indigo,” players will travel to Blueberry Academy, a sister school to their own academy, as exchange students. While this tale is divided into two parts, they are linked together to tell a connected story. In Part 1: The Teal Mask, players will be selected to take part in a school trip that takes place every year in cooperation with another school. They will be taken to the land of Kitakami, where great mountain towers over the land and people live at its base. It is a place of serene natural spaces, featuring rice fields and apple orchards. The trip seems to coincide with a festival that takes place regularly in Kitakami Village during this season, so the village is packed with many street vendors and stalls. Players will meet new friends and Pokémon as they unravel the mysteries behind the folk tales passed down in this land.

In “Part 1: The Teal Mask” and “Part 2: The Indigo Disk”, players will be able to encounter over 230 familiar Pokémon that have been found living in other regions but have not appeared there. Scarlet Pokemon And Pokemon Violet. This includes the Pokemon that players will be able to bring into their games with it Pokemon Home or those contained in the trades. Players will also encounter new legendary Pokémon – Ogerpon in Part 1: The Teal Mask and Terapagos in Part 2: The Indigo Disk. In Part I: The Teal Mask, three Pokemon named Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti appear. They are beloved by the villagers as heroes who protected the Kitakami Land in the past, and stone statues are made in their likeness to express their gratitude. Players who purchase “Zero Zone Hidden Treasure” by Tuesday, October 31, 2023, will receive a serial code for a special gift: Hisuian Zoroark with three special features. Cannot be learned through normal play, along with Tera Blast, Bitter Malice, and Nasty Plot. He possesses the charismatic mark and has a Dark like type of Tera. The serial code will be valid until Thursday, February 29, 2024.

“We are incredibly grateful that millions of Trainers around the world have chosen to explore the vast Paldea region,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, in a press release. In “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,” fans will take a trip to the land of Kitakami, where they will meet new Pokemon and interesting characters. I sincerely hope that Trainers who embark on this new journey will find the same excitement and joy they felt when they encountered Pokémon for the first time.”

Scarlet Pokemon And Pokemon Violet Now available for exchange.

Watch a new set of trailers below. View a new set of screenshots in the Gallery.

