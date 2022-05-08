May 9, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Angela Levine criticizes Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to bring their children to the Queen's celebration

Cassandra Kelley May 9, 2022 2 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticized for adding “another burden” to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration this weekend.

Royal biographer Angela Levine has criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to bring their two young children – Archie and Lilipt – with them to the platinum jubilee in early June.

Speaking to GB News, the royal expert said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose the “wrong timing” to introduce Lillipet to her great-grandmother the Queen.

Meanwhile, show host Stephen Dixon suggested that the arrival of the children could be a “good icebreaker” between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to bring their children, 3-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilipt to the UK.

However, Mrs. Levine suggested that the couple should have chosen a better time to introduce Lillipet to the Queen for the first time.

She responded to the GB News ad: “I think it is wrong for them to bring their young children at this time.

“The Queen will be very much in demand. There is so much that she has to do over that weekend.”

“It will be difficult for her because she has neither energy nor movement.

“To have young children who do not know her, to come for tea is another burden for her.

“They could have come any time before now and do it calmly and kindly, and it would have been a very special and intimate family event.

“But with so much going on during Jubilee, this is the wrong time. From my point of view, it’s another opportunity to make more money from Netflix.”

