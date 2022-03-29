Angel Olsen announces new album Big Time, shares video for new song: Watch

Angel Olsen She announced her new album great moment. It’s out June 3rd via Jajaguar It features the new single “All the Good Times”. Watch the video for the album’s opening song below.

According to the album announcement, great moment It was written during a period of time when Olsen was coming out as an eccentric. “Some experiences make you feel as if you are a 5-year-old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” Olsen said in a statement about speaking to her parents at the time. “Finally, at the age of 34, I was free to be myself.” Her parents died before she started recording the album.

Kimberly Stockwich She directed the new music video “All the Good Times,” which stars Olsen and her partner. “Angel’s story is a gift,” Stuckwisch said in a statement. “It allowed me to visually explore the universal themes of love, loss, and most importantly what holds us back from realizing our true selves.”

great moment Recorded and mixed with co-producer Jonathan Wilson. It also features pianist and organist Drew Erickson and guitarist Emily Hajj. The new album is a follow-up to Olsen’s 2021 EP arcade And album 2020 A whole new mess— Peer for 2019 all mirrors. It will soon Tour with Sharon Van Eyten and Julian Becker. Find the full Olsen tour itinerary below.

great moment:

01 All the Good Times

02 Big Time

03 dream thing

04 stealth run

05 all flowers

06 now

07 This is how it works

08 go home

09 through fires

10 Chasing the Sun

Angel Olsen:

07-21 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts *^!

07-22 Asheville, NC – Bunny Rabbit *^!

07-23 Nashville, TN – Ryman Hall *^

07-25 Austin, TX – Moody Coliseum *^!

07-28 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater *^!

07-29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater *^!

07-30 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater *^!

08-02 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *^!

08-03 Redmond, Washington – Marymore Coliseum *^!

08-05 Boise, Idaho – Idaho Botanical Garden *^!

08-06 Salt Lake City, Utah – To be announced *^!

07-08 Denver, Colorado – Sculpture Park *^!

08-09 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Square *^!

08-10 Chicago, Illinois – The Salt Shed *^!

08-11 Kalamazoo, MI – Eccentric Bell’s Café *^!

08-12 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall *^

08-13 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall * ^

08-15 Shelburne VT – The Green at the Shelburne Museum *^!

08-16 Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *^!

08-18 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *^!

08-19 Philadelphia, PA – Horizon Theater at The Mann *^!

08-20 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *^!

08-21 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *^!

09-26 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitólio

09-27 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitólio

09-29 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

09-30 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Sala Apollo

10-01 Lyon, France – L’Epicerie Moderne

10-02 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten

10-04 Munich, Germany – Freiheitshalle

10-05 Vienna, Austria – WUK

10-06 Warsaw, Poland – Palladium

10-07 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

10-09 Stockholm, Sweden – Burns

10-10 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

10-11 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

10-13 Cologne, Germany – Gloria

10-14 Paris, France – Bataclan

10-15 Leuven, Belgium – Heat Warehouse

10-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

10-18 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

10-19 Bath, England – Forum

10-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

10-21 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

10-24 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

*With Sharon Van Etten

^ With Julian Baker

! with Spencer

