Angel Olsen announces new album Big Time, shares video for new song: Watch

Angel Olsen She announced her new album great moment. It’s out June 3rd via Jajaguar It features the new single “All the Good Times”. Watch the video for the album’s opening song below.
According to the album announcement, great moment It was written during a period of time when Olsen was coming out as an eccentric. “Some experiences make you feel as if you are a 5-year-old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” Olsen said in a statement about speaking to her parents at the time. “Finally, at the age of 34, I was free to be myself.” Her parents died before she started recording the album.
Kimberly Stockwich She directed the new music video “All the Good Times,” which stars Olsen and her partner. “Angel’s story is a gift,” Stuckwisch said in a statement. “It allowed me to visually explore the universal themes of love, loss, and most importantly what holds us back from realizing our true selves.”
great moment Recorded and mixed with co-producer Jonathan Wilson. It also features pianist and organist Drew Erickson and guitarist Emily Hajj. The new album is a follow-up to Olsen’s 2021 EP arcade And album 2020 A whole new mess— Peer for 2019 all mirrors. It will soon Tour with Sharon Van Eyten and Julian Becker. Find the full Olsen tour itinerary below.
great moment:
01 All the Good Times
02 Big Time
03 dream thing
04 stealth run
05 all flowers
06 now
07 This is how it works
08 go home
09 through fires
10 Chasing the Sun
Angel Olsen:
07-21 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts *^!
07-22 Asheville, NC – Bunny Rabbit *^!
07-23 Nashville, TN – Ryman Hall *^
07-25 Austin, TX – Moody Coliseum *^!
07-28 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater *^!
07-29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater *^!
07-30 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater *^!
08-02 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *^!
08-03 Redmond, Washington – Marymore Coliseum *^!
08-05 Boise, Idaho – Idaho Botanical Garden *^!
08-06 Salt Lake City, Utah – To be announced *^!
07-08 Denver, Colorado – Sculpture Park *^!
08-09 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Square *^!
08-10 Chicago, Illinois – The Salt Shed *^!
08-11 Kalamazoo, MI – Eccentric Bell’s Café *^!
08-12 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall *^
08-13 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall * ^
08-15 Shelburne VT – The Green at the Shelburne Museum *^!
08-16 Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *^!
08-18 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *^!
08-19 Philadelphia, PA – Horizon Theater at The Mann *^!
08-20 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *^!
08-21 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *^!
09-26 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitólio
09-27 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitólio
09-29 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
09-30 Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apollo
10-01 Lyon, France – L’Epicerie Moderne
10-02 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten
10-04 Munich, Germany – Freiheitshalle
10-05 Vienna, Austria – WUK
10-06 Warsaw, Poland – Palladium
10-07 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
10-09 Stockholm, Sweden – Burns
10-10 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
10-11 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
10-13 Cologne, Germany – Gloria
10-14 Paris, France – Bataclan
10-15 Leuven, Belgium – Heat Warehouse
10-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
10-18 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
10-19 Bath, England – Forum
10-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
10-21 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
10-24 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
*With Sharon Van Etten
^ With Julian Baker
! with Spencer
