Android inspired iOS 16 lock screen on Google Pixel [Gallery]

Android 12 double line clock It is one of Google’s most prominent expressions of “your stuff”. next Big Focus for iOS 16One Design Concept imagines how the Android and Pixel lock screen could evolve while adding depth.

The Android lock screen on Pixel phones starts today with the day/date in the upper left corner, while the weather (status and temperature) is at the bottom. above this Quick overview The widget is an Android status bar where the carrier is indicated on the left and the right shows the battery percentage and connection states. At the bottom of the lock screen, you get a shortcut to unlock the smart home controls and Google Pay (coming soon google wallet).

Besides the wallpaper, the clock (in the absence of notifications) is literally the biggest attraction and uses the dynamic color to adapt to the background you set.

Designer Philip Chang (Twitter + InstagramInspired by iOS 16 to imagine what your Android lock screen could look like in the future. Specifically, the depth is applied so that the watch also adapts to what is in the actual background image. In the example above, “10” is displayed behind the rock formations and seagulls are clearly positioned above the “12.” Also note how the hours and minutes use different colors.

Other examples show time as if it appears on the other side of a bridge, behind a mountaintop, and against a waterfall. My favorite example is the clock that appears behind the clouds, while the minutes are partially submerged under the waves so visibility is not affected.

Meanwhile friend site RKBDI I also imagined different font styles on the Android lock screen:

This depth effect will definitely be Popularized by iOS 16but it returns to watchOS 8 with input watch face pictures:

The Portraits watch face uses Portrait-style images from your iPhone to create a deeply layered watch face. You can choose from three different styles and choose up to 24 images.

On the Apple Watch, an image with in-depth data is needed, but iOS 16 only takes advantage of machine learning for a more scalable solution that also allows for non-personal wallpapers. The default Android lock screen can take the same approach. Google certainly has that deep knowledge as he sees it cinematic photos In Google Images where ML predicts the depth of the image and produces a 3D representation of the scene.

However, another thing that Google should consider is creating new live wallpapers that feature a deep clock effect. By orchestrating the experience, the company can ensure that the readability of the time is never affected while also allowing movement.

Until then, here’s more of Phillip’s concept:

