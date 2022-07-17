Anderson, Kronworth, Espinal, Riley added as an alternative to the star list

Four All-Star replacements announced menus, taking the place of four other players who will not be part of the Midsummer Classic. Left Dodgers Tyler AndersonPadres player Jake KronworthThe third Braves base man Austin Riley He will join the National League team, while the Blue Jays are the second captain Santiago Espinal It was selected in the American Association List.

Espinal replaces Jose Altovewho injured his knee in a stadium on Thursday. Altuve sat on Friday and returned to the Astros lineup tonight as the DH, but while he’s good enough to play, Altuve and the Astros will use the All-Star break to bring their second baseman back fully to 100 percent. Altuve was voted as AL’s starter in second baseman, but now The Guardians’ Andres Jimenez He took the starting position for the game on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm has been voted NL’s second starting line-up, but the Marlins’ standout player will also miss the match with a lower back injury. Chisholm has been on the injured list for 10 days since June 28, but has been training at Marlins spring camp, and involved in baseball activities. There is no set timetable for Chisholm’s return, but the team is hopeful that Chisholm will be revitalized at the start of the second half. With Chisholm outside, Jeff McNeill New upstart for NL becomes cornerstone, while Cronenworth will take over the role of reserve pitch.

Left-handed giants Carlos Rodon He also suffers from injury, which opens the door for Anderson to receive the first All-Star nod of his seven-year career. Rodon has a blister and a cracked nail on the middle finger of his throwing hand, and he told Henry Shulman and other reporters that he would skip the Assistant Secretary-General to give the lost time to heal properly. There is still no indication that Rodon might need a visit to the injured list, and since Rodon last passed on Thursday, he’ll have at least a full week between starts.

Riley was perhaps the most notable omission from the original All-Star list, given how the Braves slugger posted some huge numbers during the first half. However, as is often the case with “snubs”, the situation settles itself once other players start to withdraw. Riley will take the place Nolan Arenadowhere the Cardinals’ 3rd base officer will use the rest period to relieve a lingering back problem.