May 28, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Jon Fingas

Analogue Pocket’s first major update arrives in July

Jack Kimmons May 28, 2022 2 min read

The analog sine It’s finally getting some important feature updates promised at launch. as such the edge Notesanalog has a promise Pocket OS 1.1 beta release in July which will add expected Library, Memories and FPGA development features. You can expect developments to arrive “regularly” after that, according to the company.

The library will serve as an encyclopedia of classic games. Insert a cartridge and you’ll ideally learn all about your specific version of the game, including gameplay guides and publisher details. In the meantime, Memories allows you to create save states and screenshots. Although Analogue did not fully explain the development scaling, it is likely that this would allow programmers to use a second pocket FPGA. They will have access to the operating system, hardware, and features such as memories.

There is no mention of why 1.1 is taking so long. However, the delay was significant. Analogue said in December that Library and Memories would be ready in January, but it’s now roughly several months away. Not that the wait will be important if you’re not already an owner. New pre-orders won’t get their pockets until 2023, so that’s kinder to early adopters than anything else.

