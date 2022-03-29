An official said Hong Kong faces a “difficult balancing act” in easing border rules

Hong Kong faces a difficult balancing act as the city aims to lift some border restrictions on international travelers from next month, according to a government official.

Chinese territory It plans to ease the travel ban on flights from nine countriesincluding the US, UK and Australia, allow these travelers to quarantine in a hotel for seven days instead of 14. The changes will take effect on April 1.

“It is very important that we cater to international business people, but also we have a very large population in Hong Kong that needs to ease restrictions on the border with mainland China, because this is also a very important part of Hong Kong for family and business reunions as well,” he said. Bernard Chan, Executive Board Member, on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Monday.

“So it’s a very difficult balancing act,” he said, especially since China continues to see pockets of Covid outbreak.

Hong Kong Executive Council It is a cabinet-like body that advises the city’s chief executive.

China He was battling the worst outbreak of Covid Since early 2020, with local governments blaming the new omicron BA.2 variant for the current wave sweeping the country. biggest city Shanghai The two-phase shutdown began on Monday.