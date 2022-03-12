An elderly couple confronts armed Russian soldiers

An elderly Ukrainian couple stood up to Russian soldiers storming their property – and won praise from the US Embassy for their remarkable bravery.

The CCTV footage of the confrontation was tense subscriber On social media posted by the embassy in Kyiv on Friday.

“Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers,” the embassy wrote with the hashtag #UkrainianHeroes.

In the clip, three armed Russian soldiers in combat gear approach the front of the couple’s door corridor and begin to storm. They force the gate to open and advance forward with their arms drawn while dogs bark in the background.

When they get out of the frame, several sounds can be heard, followed by a loud gunshot.

Then he cuts the video to another corner from inside the property. A bald man in a blue jacket and black pants and a woman in a pink hat and blue coat come out and start yelling at the soldiers. The man continues to approach the soldiers, waving his fist in the air towards them as they point their weapons at him.

As the argument raged, one of the soldiers seemed to have fired a shot into the sky. The couple continues to scream as a fourth soldier enters their property, telling them to run away.

In the end, the soldiers turn around and leave in defeat. The video shows the couple walking them toward the gate, then quickly closing it behind them.

Three armed Russian soldiers were seen approaching the front of the elderly couple’s corridor and storming them. US Embassy in Kyiv / Twitter

The Ukrainian couple stood on the ground as Russian soldiers stormed their property and pulled their weapons toward them. US Embassy in Kyiv / Twitter

The graphic depicts the Russian invasion of Ukraine as of March 11, 2022. New York Post Graphics

According to local media, the exchange took place in Mykolaiv Oblast, about 80 miles east of Odessa in southern Ukraine.

Russia is targeting the strategic city of Mykolaiv, with Ukrainian officials accusing Russia of bombing a cancer hospital and apartment buildings on Friday.