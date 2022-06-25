June 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

An early Prime Day deal - Apple Watch SE just crashed to its lowest price ever

June 25, 2022

Modernization: Amazon has stock again at $209. This is the lowest price ever for the Apple Watch SE.

Prime Day It’s getting closer, but Amazon is dropping some excellent deals before its big day. This includes a great sale on one The best smart watches Available now.

For limited period , Apple Watch SE (44mm/GPS) costs just $209 on Amazon (Opens in a new tab). (If Amazon sells, Walmart offers the same price (Opens in a new tab)). That’s $100 off and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for a budget-friendly Apple smartwatch. This is one of the best Apple Watch deals around now.

The Apple Watch SE It is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy right now. This is because it strikes a perfect balance between useful features and price. It has a stylish design, large screen and great performance thanks to the S5 processor.

The watch has some decent health and safety features, including the always-on accelerometer, gyroscope, and altimeter. It also has fall detection, noise monitoring, emergency distress and international emergency calls.

There are some disadvantages – low price compared to Apple Watch 7 It means you don’t get the always-on monitor or ECG sensor. The watch has a decent battery life of 18 hours, but you will have to charge it daily if you use it often. However, this is still an excellent deal worth considering if you’re in the market for a smartwatch to add to your Apple ecosystem.

Historically, Apple Watch SE sales tend to sell out quickly, so don’t wait if you want this watch. Make sure to check out Apple’s best deals guide and our Apple Store discount codes Savings coverage on everything from iPads to MacBooks.

