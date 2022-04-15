April 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

An Artemis 1 rocket on the moon gets a bridge over the space station in this stunning NASA photo

April 16, 2022

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket, the Space Launch System’s first booster, stands atop Launch Pad 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as the International Space Station flies overhead as a visible line in the upper left on April 8, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

A quiet new NASA photo captured two spacecraft at twilight, one in orbit and one on Earth, while the agency tested its new Artemis 1 lunar rocket.

The image, taken by photographer Joel Kosky, shows the agency’s Artemis 1 lunar rocket – the first space launch system Booster – as on Launch Pad 39B from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 8. International Space Stationwhich orbits about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.

