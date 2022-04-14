Amy Schumer says she received death threats after Oscar joke – Deadline

Amy Schumer She received death threats after co-hosting the Academy Awards, comedian Howard Stern told TODAY.

“I’ve done quite a bit with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. She said on Stern’s show on his SiriusXM show. “The joke was that I was pretending I thought it was a seat filler. And we all worked on it together. I got death threats… the intelligence called me.”

Stern interrupted him, “Wait, I don’t understand. Why did you get death threats?”

“that they [the trolls} were like, ‘Who do you think you are to disrespect Kirsten Dunst like that?’ ” said Schumer.

“The secret service?” asked a still-incredulous Stern about the law enforcement response.

“The secret service [and the] Los Angeles Police. that they [the threats] It was that dangerous.”

Schumer said, “To be honest, I actually reached out to the people I was going to joke about before to make sure it was okay with them because I got burned so many times. I didn’t want the camera to cut into someone’s sad picture.”

The Oscar host went on to say that the actress was not just participating in the joke, but trying to stop the backlash.

“She was really cute. She and Jesse are the coolest. She even posted like, ‘Hey, I found out about this part,’ like because she knew I was getting death threats.”

Speaking of which, Schumer said her condition was so much worse that she could have gone with her.

She described them as “horrible evil jokes that I can’t help [are] on my mind,” including banter about Joe Rogan, James Franco, and Alec Baldwin. I shared those punches about after a week At gig pause in Vegas.

Watch Amy Schumer on Howard Stern’s SiruisXM show below.