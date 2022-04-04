Amy Schumer Reveals Oscars Jokes She Made Under Her Lawyer’s Advice

Amy SchumerThe list of celebrity goals at the Oscars was much longer at first.

At the Las Vegas standup show on Saturday, the co-host of the ABC telecast revealed (per Vanity Fair) that she ended up writing a number of jokes from her monologue on the advice of her lawyer. Then I proceeded to share one of those pranks with the audience.

“do not search is the name of a movie? More so, don’t look down the barrel of an Alec Baldwin’s gun,” he reportedly said. Schumer was also apparently willing to take on Joe Rogan and James Franco, who later struggled with allegations of sexual misconduct, but “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that.” [at the Oscars]”,” Before you shout, “But you can just go out and [slap] someone.”

Before her show in Vegas, Schumer Confess on social media Last week the aforementioned slap left her “touched and shocked,” adding, “I love my friend Chris Rock and think he treated her like a pro. He stayed there and introduced Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so annoying. So much pain in Will Smith…anyway I am still shocked, dazed and sad. I am proud of myself and my teammates. But yes. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we have all experienced.”