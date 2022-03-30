Amy Schumer “raised and shocked” Will Smith Oscar slap accident | Oscar Awards 2022

Two days after Will Smith slapped the presenter Chris Rock At the 94th Academy Awards, after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Hollywood appears united in feeling that Smith deserves a heavy reprimand for his actions.

One of the three hosts of this year’s party, Amy Schumer, has He said She continues to be “shocked” by the incident, and “waiting for that sickening feeling to dissipate from what we’ve all experienced.”

Writing on Instagram, Schumer added, “I love my boyfriend [Chris Rock] I think he treated her like a professional. He stayed there and introduced Oscar to his friend [Questlove] The whole thing was very annoying.

“So much pain [Will Smith]Anyway I am still in shock, dazed and sad.”

On Monday, Smith posted a public apology to Rock on social media, saying, “I’m in the process of being done.” It came after his qualifying apology in his Best Actor acceptance speech later Sunday night, defending his actions by saying “Love makes you do crazy things.”

The academy said it would conduct a formal review of the incident, which would last “a few weeks” after which it would take “appropriate action”.

Rock has yet to publicly respond to the incident, but he has yet to press charges. Ticket sales for his upcoming tour soared in the wake of Sunday night, with a marketplace website saying it sold more tickets to The Rock’s tour the night after the Oscars than it had in the entire previous month.

The price of the cheapest seats in the next round in the US and UK has increased by nearly 800%.

Speaking on American TV on Tuesday, Jim Carrey He said that if he had been to Rock on Sunday, he would have sued Smith for $200 million, and that Smith should have been arrested.

He said that the standing ovation that received Smith’s Best Actor award later that night made Carrey feel “sick”. “Hollywood is just collectively weak and I really felt like that’s a really clear indication that we’re no longer the great club.”

The host, Gayle King, further speculated: “If anyone else in the audience had come out and done that, they would have been escorted by security outside or maybe even arrested.”

On Wednesday, BAFTA officials said they “were going out [Smith] It’s just a complete red line for us,” added Sarah Butt, BAFTA Television Committee Chairwoman and BAFTA Vice President.

Others who have offered opinions on the incident over the past 24 hours include Isla Fisher, who posted a photo of her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, along with Rock, with a loving heart, and OJ Simpson, who said he thought Smith was. “Wrong” but “understands the feelings”.