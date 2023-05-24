‘American Dreams’ alum Brittany Snow says ‘Pitch Perfect’ costar ‘gave me back to health’ after ‘toughest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced’

Peter Lovino / Quantrill de Colbert / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Brittany Snow talks about one of her “toughest mental health challenges” she’s faced in the past year and how she relied on her friends for support.

Although Snow does not reveal many details, the American dreams Alum filed for divorce in January this year from her husband of two years, Tyler Stanaland. The couple announced their split four months ago amid drama stemming from the Netflix reality series Sell ​​O.C.

“Last year I went through probably the most difficult mental health challenge I have ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life was completely turned upside down.” hustle. “I was traumatized and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted with my life was so different.”

Snow continued, “Two days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was put to the test. Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have done it without them. They reminded me of who I was and the things he stood for. I used all the tools I know. All who are they “.

The actor said it was one of them pitch perfect co-stars who helped her through the difficult process she was facing.

She added, “Last year was really hard for me, and one of the girls, you know, opened her door and fell on the floor and cried and lay there.” “She basically nursed me back to health for four days. And he wasn’t someone I thought would be able to do that either.”

Snow did not name the actor who assisted her but some of the stars who have worked on the musical franchise include Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelly Jackel, Chrissy Phett, Shelly Regner and Hannah Mae Lee.