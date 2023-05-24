May 24, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

‘American Dreams’ alum Brittany Snow says ‘Pitch Perfect’ costar ‘gave me back to health’ after ‘toughest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced’

Cassandra Kelley May 24, 2023 2 min read

Peter Lovino / Quantrill de Colbert / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Brittany Snow talks about one of her “toughest mental health challenges” she’s faced in the past year and how she relied on her friends for support.

Although Snow does not reveal many details, the American dreams Alum filed for divorce in January this year from her husband of two years, Tyler Stanaland. The couple announced their split four months ago amid drama stemming from the Netflix reality series Sell ​​O.C.

“Last year I went through probably the most difficult mental health challenge I have ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life was completely turned upside down.” hustle. “I was traumatized and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted with my life was so different.”

Snow continued, “Two days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was put to the test. Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have done it without them. They reminded me of who I was and the things he stood for. I used all the tools I know. All who are they “.

The actor said it was one of them pitch perfect co-stars who helped her through the difficult process she was facing.

She added, “Last year was really hard for me, and one of the girls, you know, opened her door and fell on the floor and cried and lay there.” “She basically nursed me back to health for four days. And he wasn’t someone I thought would be able to do that either.”

See also  Experts claim Prince Harry will be "sit 10 rows back" from other royals at King Charles' coronation

Snow did not name the actor who assisted her but some of the stars who have worked on the musical franchise include Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelly Jackel, Chrissy Phett, Shelly Regner and Hannah Mae Lee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Cory Shields’ Exit as VP of Communications at Amazon – Deadline

May 24, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Rolf Harris: Serial offender and former entertainer dies at 93

May 23, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Ray Stevenson, star of ‘RRR’ and ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’, has died at the age of 58

May 23, 2023 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

‘American Dreams’ alum Brittany Snow says ‘Pitch Perfect’ costar ‘gave me back to health’ after ‘toughest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced’

May 24, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

Saturn takes the crown for most natural satellites in the solar system

May 24, 2023 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Braves’ Marcel Ozuna defends last running back: Dodgers’ Will Smith showed me

May 24, 2023 Teri Riley
3 min read

Samsung’s 2023 smart displays aim to do it all

May 24, 2023 Jack Kimmons