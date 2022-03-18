American Airlines to resume sales of alcoholic beverages on select flights in April

American Airlines It announced Thursday that it will resume selling alcoholic beverages on domestic and short-haul international flights in April.

that American Airlines A FOX Business spokesperson said it will “slowly reintroduce the in-flight purchase program” on April 18, which includes the purchase of snacks and alcoholic beverages on flights over 250 miles.

“From April 18, American will slowly reintroduce the in-flight purchase program including alcohol and snacks for domestic main cabin flights. Customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine and spirits,” the spokesperson said.

American Airlines also announced that it will offer a “touchless ordering” service to passengers starting later in 2022.

The company, along with several other airlines, ended the sale of alcoholic beverages on board at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

American Airlines has delayed resuming sales of alcoholic beverages because rowdy passengers caused violent accidents on flights.

Nearly 6,000 cases of troubled airline passengers were reported to the FAA in 2021, leading to 1,075 investigations.

Between 2016 and 2020, the FAA averaged 136 investigations per year.

Southwest Airlines reinstated alcohol purchases on most flights of 176 miles or more on February 16, and United Airlines returned some alcohol purchases on June 1, 2021.

