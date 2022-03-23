March 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

AMD says FSR 2.0 will work on Xbox and these Nvidia graphics cards

Jack Kimmons March 24, 2022 3 min read

last weekAMD has promised new technology that will allow you to blast your games at higher resolutions or increase their frame rates without the massive machine learning hardware of Nvidia GPUs like Nvidia’s acclaimed DLSS. Now at GDC 2022, he’s revealing how the new FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 really works — and it’s also coming to Microsoft’s Xbox game consoles.

While AMD says it can’t say when Xbox game developers may benefit from FSR 2.0, it says “it will be fully supported on Xbox and will be available in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games.”

It also gives the community a list of all of AMD and nvidia GPUs where you can expect to run FSR 2.0 – If you have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 1070 or higher, as the company suggests, you might be able to take advantage of at least FSR 2.0 on a 1080p screen, in the same way you would with an AMD Radeon RX 590 or RX 6500 XT or higher.

What we’ve been wondering since day one is: What’s the point? How can AMD nearly double the frame rate in a game as demanding as Deathloop At 4K-equivalent resolution with the picture quality it showed us last week, all without dedicated machine learning cores like Nvidia’s DLSS?

The answer is complicated, but the short version is that I can not Unless you have a relatively powerful graphics card to start with.

While the FSR 2.0 algorithm is remarkably fast – less than 1.5 milliseconds in all AMD examples – it still takes time to run, taking more time on lower GPUs as AMD freely admits that some of its optimizations don’t quite work as well. we will.

In that 1.5 millisecond period, FSR 2.0 does all kinds of things, though — AMD says it replaces full-time anti-aliasing lanes (eliminating a bunch of game jagged edges) by calculating motion vectors; Re-drop frames to cancel jitter; Create a “disocclusion mask” that compares one frame to the next to see what’s done and what didn’t move so it can cancel out the shadows effects; Hold thin features in place such as stair edges and thin wires that are nearly visible; Keep the colors from drifting. And sharpening the entire image, among other techniques.

Unlike FSR 1.0, this requires some work on the part of the game developer, so you won’t see every game developer benefit from it – but AMD stresses that both Deathloop And the foresbook (Technical demo This will also use Microsoft’s DirectStorage) will benefit from it.

AMD says games that support Nvidia’s DLSS should be easy to set up, though, with only a few days of integration work, and that games running on Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5 will have a plugin to make them work. Games that already use time smoothing have a developmental advantage as well. But if a developer doesn’t build their game with some of these things in mind, AMD says it could take four weeks or more of work.

We’re still waiting to try out FSR 2.0 for ourselves to see how it actually looks, but if developers take advantage, the quality looks a lot better than FSR 1.0.

