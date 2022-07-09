AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU Overclocked to 4.82GHz, Smashing 100,000 Points in Cinebench R23 and Achieve 80% High Performance Against Stock Chip

Extreme overclocker, SkatterBencher, overclocked AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 5990X HEDT CPU to 4.82GHz across all 64 cores on a dedicated water loop setup.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU overclocked to 4.82GHz across all 64 Zen 3 cores to break 100,000 points in Cinebench R23

AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU tested by scatter post It is the 5990X chip and it is not an official chip released by the Red Team. In fact, it’s an engineering sample that an overclocker can get and features 64 cores, 128 threads, 288MB of L3 cache, and clock speeds of up to 2.65GHz in stock (2.27GHz on average). CPU tested on ASUS ROG ZENITH II Extreme Alpha with 32GB (8 x 4) DDR4-2144 memory. For cooling, a dedicated EK-Quantum ring water cooler was used.

This specific sample is named with the OPN code “100-000000443-40_Y” which is similar to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 models shown in Various reference databases. This confirms the fact that AMD had standard Non-Pro chips as engineering samples but decided not to release them for unknown reasons. Based on AMD’s HEDT’s latest strategyHowever, it looks like the company will focus mostly on the Workstation and Pro segment which means the standard Threadripper X-Series chips will be missing in action for the foreseeable future. The other important thing is that the CPU works with the TRX40 ZENITH II Extreme while the Threadripper 5000WX CPUs do nothing other than The WRX80 platform is more expensive.

Now back to the benchmarks, SkatterBencher is known for using all kinds of overclocking strategies that include PBO, Curve Optimizers, and manual overclocking. The best results on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU were achieved by manual overclocking which is no big surprise. The only drawback is the limited maximum frequency of the single-thread boost, but the advantages of manual overclocking outweigh the negatives and are better compared to a PBO when you are looking for the highest performance gains. Tested on each CCD and its 8 CCDs on a Ryzen Threadripper 5990X chip, the CCD4 delivered the best tuning results, achieving up to 4.82GHz at 1.45V.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X 100K Cinebench R23 History:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X OC vs Stock CPU:

In terms of performance, compared to the stock HEDT chip, the manually overclocked AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU achieved over 50% gains in the AI ​​benchmark, a 58% increase in the Cinebench R23, and a more than 80% performance increase in the AI ​​benchmark. 3DMark CPU Profile benchmark. CPU too I broke the 100,000 mark (100,000) The Cinebench R23 is multi-threaded and it’s just crazy. While Cinebench was running, the chip hit a maximum clock speed of 4.525GHz and a CPU temperature of 95°C. The CPU consumed an insane 691W packet power with manual overclocking.

That’s not all, overclocking also provides a file Guide to achieving 4.65GHz in 5 minutes On an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU. Whether this will work in the same way with the 5995WX is something that remains to be seen until users can purchase the chip in the DIY segment. There will be some motherboards like MSI WS WRX80The ASUS WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SEAnd the ASRock WRX80 Creatorand the Gigabyte WRX80 SU8 Which offers overclocking support on Threadripper Pro CPUs. This was confirmed by Tomshardware after contacting an official AMD representative as mentioned below:

[Editor’s Note: After publishing this story, an AMD representative contacted us via email, pointing out that the 5000 WX-series is actually unlocked for overclocking, contrary to the statements below. The company also provided a link to public documents about Threadripper 5000 WX that states, in part, ” Select WRX80 motherboards from our ODM partners will support both memory and CPU overclocking for users looking to push the limits of their workstation even further.” via Tomshardware

AMD has confirmed that they aren’t done with Threadripper CPUs and will be releasing Zen 4 parts next year but whether they remain a Pro-only solution or come in DIY flavors for mainstream HEDT platforms remains to be seen.