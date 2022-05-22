AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop Series Offers 15% Single-Thread Increase, Launching This Fall

AMD Presents the Ryzen 7000 Series at Computex 2022

AMD confirms that the Ryzen 7000 series will launch this fall.

Unfortunately, there are no SKUs or a release date for the Ryzen 7000 series, but AMD tomorrow is bringing its next-generation mainstream desktop series along with the X670E, X670, and B650 motherboard at Computex.

AMD confirms that the Ryzen 7000 series will support the PCIe Gen5 standard in addition to DDR5 memory technology. The LGA1718 socket will retain compatibility with AM4 coolers. Furthermore, rumors about high-powered TDP SKUs have been confirmed. The next generation AM5 socket will support up to 170 watts, however, this was not specifically mentioned for the Ryzen 7000.

AMD Zen4 Improvements, Source: VideoCardz

In terms of performance, AMD claims that its Zen4 core architecture will offer a 15% boost on a single thread (unfortunately we don’t have the footnotes that explain what is being compared here), 2X more L2 cache (1MB) per core and Max Boost across 5 GHz.

On top of that, AMD has finally revealed what’s under the new heatsink. There are two 5 nm Zen4 cores and 6 nm I/O cores. There is clearly no place for a third CCD, but there is no way of knowing how this design will evolve in future generations.

AMD Zen4 CPU design, Source: VideoCardz

AMD also confirms that the Zen4 desktop CPU will have integrated RDNA2 graphics. The new Ryzen 7000 desktop series is officially set to launch “this fall,” but that’s as far as the exact date goes.





