AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gets Benchmarking Before Ban Is Lifted (Updated)

While this isn’t a comprehensive review, it does provide a first look before official testing, including comparisons to competing CPUs.

XanxoGaming got a sample of the 5800X3D CPU over the course of two weeks before its official release (April 20). As it turned out, this CPU is easy to get in Peru, despite the fact that AMD banned XanxoGaming and they were not even provided with a sample through official means.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a new octa-core CPU based on the Zen3 architecture and unique 3D V-Cache technology, which adds a 64MB layer of L3 cache directly on top of the computing chip. With such a huge cache, gaming performance should improve on average by 15% (officially at least), although it shouldn’t show significant differences in synthetic tests like those provided by XanxoGaming.

In most single and multi-core tests, the upcoming CPU runs as well as the Ryzen 7 5700X. This should be due to the lower clock rates of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D compared to the previous Ryzen 7 5800X. As for the mixer, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D beats the 5800X by a small margin. However, the results for the Cinebench R23 and neither CPU-Z nor Geekbench 5 are very noteworthy. This is not surprising, given that AMD said that 3D V-Cache does not provide much speed for most applications. On normal programs, slower clocks seem weird, but XanxoGaming says they think optimizing UEFI/AGESA may improve performance over time.

In Geekbench 5.4.4, the CPU scored 1639 points for the single core and 10,498 points for the multi core. That’s below the average Geekbench R7 5800X score (1671/10,339 points). It also scores 617 and 6,506 points on the CPU-Z benchmark, which is lower than the i9-12900K benchmark.

More results will be published later, including gaming testing in 1080p.

Update: Ryzen 7 5800X3D performs admirably in raw gaming benchmarks. So far, the site has only tested Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 720p with custom maximum settings (Ultra Shadows). As the resolution increases, the discrepancies between CPUs become less. The 5800X3D with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU is actually faster than an i9-12900KF with an RTX 3090 Ti, which indicates that this is a CPU bound test. XanxoGaming is currently testing 11 games in 1080p. The test was done, but the data should be compared to the Intel system, which may take some time. But we should see more results soon.

The Core i9-12900K averaged around 190 fps in our test, which they use as a benchmark. The Core i9-12900KS achieves close to 200 fps, which is just over a 5% increase. Ryzen 7 5800X3D at 230fps average 20% more than Core i9-12900K And a 15% increase over the Core i9-12900KS. According to the link, additional parameters will be posted, with a resolution of 1080p in the Ultra settings.











