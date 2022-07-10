AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 ‘GFX1100’, Navi 32 ‘GFX1102’, Navi 33 ‘GFX1101’ Discrete Display Core Next 3.2 GPUs, APUs Get DCN 3.1.4

AMD’s 3 RDNA GPUs including the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 and an integrated APU part are listed under the latest Linux patch.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31, Navi 32, Navi 33 for DCN 3.2, RDNA 3 APU Gets DCN 3.1.4 Support

So far, a total of four AMD RDNA 3 GPUs have been listed in the assortment Linux patches and the open source LLVN repository. This includes the Navi 31 ‘GFX1100’, the Navi 32 ‘GFX1102’, the Navi 33 ‘GFX1101’ and the GFX1103 which appears as the APU, so the version used will likely be in the upcoming Phoenix Point APU lineup. Details have been collected Koalakanth dream And it looks like we have new information regarding which versions of DCN or Display Core Next each chip will support at launch.

For the discrete RDNA 3 GPU set that includes the AMD Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPU, the red team will upgrade from the current DCN 3.0 engine to the new DCN 3.2.1 engine. On the other hand, the APU does not use the same version as the discrete RDNA 3 GPU family. It has the same chain that is currently used by the current RDNA 2 ‘GFX1030’ APU series named DCN 3.1.4 series. AMD Sabrina APU uses DCN 3.1.6 engine.

GC IP ver GFX ID AMDGPU_FAMILY Writes 11.0.0 gfx1100 (Navi31) AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100) dGPU 11.0.1 gfx1103 AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_2 (FAMILY_GFX1103) APU 11.0.2 gfx1102 (Navi32) AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100) dGPU 11.0.3? gfx1101 (Navi33)? AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100)? dGPU?

AMD’s GFX1103 RDNA 3 APU has been spotted in a newly patched Linux with DCN 3.1.4 engine. (Image credits: coelacanth-dream)

In terms of features, both the DCN 3.2 and DCN 3.1 series seem to come with support for four display-only outputs. This was the standard for RDNA 2 GPUs and will be maintained in the RDNA 3 lineup as well. Additional information shows that there is now support for MALL (Last Level Memory Access) or Infinity Cache for RDNA 3/GFX11 GPUs, so don’t expect to see Infinity Cache builds on Phoenix Point APUs.

AMD Phoenix Point APUs It’s expected to carry up to 24 compute units or twice as many cores as current Rembrandt APUs, so it’s going to be a huge leap in graphics performance for an integrated chip that it’ll compete with. Intel Meteor Lake chips That packs up to 192 EU’s in a tiled GPU design. Meanwhile, the AMD RDNA 3 GPU Assortment It’s shaping up to be a worthy competitor to NVIDIA’s next-generation Ada Lovelace products that are expected to be unveiled later this year.

Graphics Engineering GPU codename alternative name general engineering Producer GFX900 Vega 10 GCN 5.0 RX VEGA / Radeon Pro GFX902 black Crow Raven Ridge / Picasso GCN 5.0 Ryzen 2000/3000 (G/GE) GFX904 Vega 12 GCN 5.0 Vega Pro 20 (Mac) GFX906 Vega 20 GCN 5.0 Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII GFX908 arcturus CDNA 1 MI100 . instinct GFX90A Aldebaran CDNA 2 MI200 . Instinct GFX909 crow 2 GCN 5.0 TBC GFX909 Renoir GCN 5.0 Ryzen 4000 (H/U/G) GFX1010 Navi 10 RNA 1 RX 5700/5600 (M/XT) GFX1011 Navi 12 RNA 1 PRO 5600M (MAC) (GFX 1012) Navi 14 RNA 1 RX 5500 (M/XT) (GFX 1030) Navi 21 Big Navi / Sienna Cichlid RNA 2 RX 6900/6800 . series (GFX1031) Navi 22 flounder marine RNA 2 RX 6700 . series GFX1032 Navi 23 Demegri Cavefish RNA 2 RX 6600 . series (GFX 1033) Navi 24 goby beige RNA 2 RX 6500/6400 . series (GFX 1033) Van Gogh erith RNA 2 steam surface (GFX 1036) Raphael RNA 2 Ryzen 7000? GFX1040 Van Gogh Light / Mendocino green sardines? RNA 2 Ryzen 7000? GFX1100 Navi 31 Bloom Bonito RNA 3 Radeon RX 7900? GFX1101 Navi 33 RNA 3 Radeon RX 7800? GFX1102 Navi 32 RNA 3 Radeon RX 7700? GFX1103 Navi 3X Phoenix Point RNA 3 Ryzen 7000 APU? (GFX 1200) NAVI 4X RNA 4 Radeon RX 8000?