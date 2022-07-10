AMD pushes for better shadowing in gaming with new GPU chiplet patent

AMD He recently published a patent for distributing the load from the display across multiple GPU chips. The game scene is divided into individual blocks and distributed on wooden boards to improve the use of shading in games. A bi-level foil container is used for this.

A new patent published by AMD opens up more insights into what the company plans to do with next-level GPU and CPU technology in the coming years. At the end of June, it was revealed that 54 patent applications had been submitted for publication. It is unknown which of the more than fifty published patents will be used in AMD’s plans. The applications discussed in the patents illustrate the company’s approach over the following years.

An app that community member @ETI1120 noticed on the website computer basepatent number US20220207827, discusses critical image data in two stages to efficiently pass loads of display from the GPU across multiple chipsets. This CPU initially applied to the US Patent Office at the end of last year.

When image data on the GPU is rasterized by standard means, the shader unit, also known as the ALU, performs the similar task and assigns a color name to individual pixels. In contrast, the textured polygons found in the selected pixel in a given game scene are mapped directly to the pixel. Finally, the formulated task will maintain atypical principles and differ only by other textures located in different pixels. This method is called SIMD, or Single Instruction – Multiple Data.

For most current games, shaders aren’t the only task the GPU has given birth to. But instead, many post-processing elements are included after the initial shading. Actions that the GPU will add, for example, will be the prevention of anti-aliasing, vignetting and blockage in the game environment. However, ray tracing occurs along with shading, creating a new computation method.

When we talk about the GPU that controls the graphics in today’s games, the computer generated load increases exponentially to thousands of computing units.

In games on GPUs, this computing load amounts to several thousand compute units in a rather ideal manner. This differs from processors in that applications have to be written specifically to add more cores. The CPU scheduler creates this action, and divides the work from the GPU into more understandable tasks that are handled by computing units, also called binning. The image from the game is presented and then divided into separate blocks containing a specified amount of pixels. The block is computed by a graphics processor sub-unit, where it is synchronized and generated. After this procedure, the pixels waiting to be counted are included in a block until the graphics card subunit is finally used. Considerations are made for shading computing power, memory bandwidth, and cache sizes.

AMD states in the patent that partitioning and joining require a comprehensive and complete data connection between all elements of the GPU, which poses a problem. Data links that are not on the template have a high level of latency, which makes the process slower.

CPUs have made this transition to chiplets effortless due to their ability to send the job across multiple cores, making them very accessible to chiplets. GPUs do not offer the same flexibility, which makes them comparable to a dual-core preprocessor.

AMD recognizes the need and attempts to provide answers to these issues by changing the rasterization pipeline and sending tasks between multiple GPUs, similar to CPUs. This requires advanced binning technology, which the company offers “binning binning”, also known as “binning binning”.

In superassembly, the splitting is processed into two separate phases rather than direct processing into pixel-by-pixel blocks. The first step is to calculate the equation, take a 3D environment and create a 2D image from the original. The stage is called vertex shaders and is completed before rasterization, and the process is very minimal on the first chip of the GPU. Once finished, the game scene starts to fade, evolving into jagged boxes and processing in a single GPU chip. After that, routine tasks such as dotting and post-processing can begin.

It is not known when AMD intends to start using this new process or if it will be approved. However, it does give us a glimpse into the future of more efficient GPU processing.

