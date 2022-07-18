AMD EPYC Genoa with 96 Zen 4 Cores is an insanely fast chip, crushing every other x86 processor at leaky benchmarks

AMD’s latest upcoming standards EPYC Genoa 96 Core . CPU Based on the Zen 4 core architecture that was leaked by Yuuki_AnS. The leaked benchmarks show record-breaking x86 performance and this is coming from an engineering sample.

AMD’s EPYC Genoa 96 Core “Zen 4” CPU crushes every single x86 processor on the market

The leaked AMD EPYC Genoa 9000 chip is one of several Zen 4 server CPUs that the red team will release later this year to the server market. we It recently covered the specs for the entire range From the same source and now, Yuuki_AnS has published the first benchmarks showing the brutal performance of the engineering sample.

AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs will have up to 96 cores and 192 threads packed into a single chip. Here you can see two of those chips running on the same platform for a total of 192 cores and 384 threads. (Image credits: Yuuki_AnS)

The OPN code for the AMD EPYC Genoa CPU and SKU naming is not mentioned but our guess is that the EPYC 9654P could be one of the same specification SKUs that includes 96 cores and 192 threads based on the Zen 4 core architecture. The chip rocks 384MB of L3 cache and has a base frequency of 2.15GHz. Boost frequencies are rated at 3.05 GHz for all cores, single core frequencies are 3.5-3.7 GHz, and a low-use operating frequency is 3.5 GHz. At full load, the chip consumes 360 watts of power which is a very reasonable number given that Intel chips have a maximum power of over 700 watts.

AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU Initial Specifications:

CPU name Cores/Threads cache clock speeds TDP condition EPYC 9654P 96/192 384 MB 2.0-2.15 GHz 360 watts production ready EPYC 9534 64/128 256 MB 2.3-2.4 GHz 280 W production ready EPYC 9454P 48/96 256 MB 2.25 – 2.35 GHz 290 W production ready EPYC 9454 48/96 256 MB 2.25 – 2.35 GHz 290 W production ready EPYC 9354P 32/64 256 MB 2.75 – 2.85 GHz 280 W production ready EPYC 9354 32/64 256 MB 2.75 – 2.85 GHz 280 W production ready EPYC 9334 32/64 128 MB 2.3-2.5 GHz 210 watts production ready EPYC 9274F 24/48 256 MB 3.4-3.6 GHz 320 watts production ready EPYC 9254 24/48 128 MB 2.4-2.5 GHz 200 watts production ready EPYC 9224 24/48 64 MB 2.15 – 2.25 GHz 200 watts production ready EPYC 9174F 16/32 256 MB 3.6-3.8 GHz 320 watts production ready EPYC 9124 16/32 64 MB 2.6 – 2.7 GHz 200 watts production ready EPYC 9000 (Spain) 96/192 384 MB 2.0-2.15 GHz 320-400 W ES EPYC 9000 (Spain) 84/168 384 MB 2.0 GHz 290 W ES EPYC 9000 (Spain) 64/128 256 MB 2.5 – 2.65 GHz 320-400 W ES EPYC 9000 (Spain) 48/96 256 MB 3.2-3.4 GHz 360 watts ES EPYC 9000 (Spain) 32/64 256 MB 3.2-3.4 GHz 320 watts ES EPYC 9000 (Spain) 32/64 256 MB 2.7 – 2.85 GHz 260 W ES

AMD’s EPYC Genoa 96 Core ES CPU has been tested in a dual-socket configuration with a total of 192 cores and 384 threads. However, current benchmarks don’t support more than 128 cores as mentioned by the leaker and performance was measured in a Windows Server 2025 preview so we’re looking at a not very optimized test system. It is mentioned that the performance gap between the ES part tested here and the final version will be huge so we can expect higher performance on retail chips.

AMD EPYC Genoa 96 Core & Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP CPU Benchmarks (Image credits: Yuuki_AnS):

Zion Platinum 8480+ (56 x 2 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8480 (56 x 2 SPR-SP) EPYC 7773X (64 x 2 AC) Zion Platinum 8280 Liter (28 x 8 CSL-SP) Zion Platinum 8380 (40 x 2 ICL-SP)

15000 30000 45000 60,000 75000 90000 Zion Platinum 8280 Liter (28 x 8 CSL-SP) EPYC 7773X (2 x 64 Milan-X) Zion Platinum 8380 (40 x 2 ICL-SP) Zion Platinum 8480+ (56 x 2 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8480 (56 x 2 SPR-SP)

Common performance metrics are located under different versions of CPU-z, V-Ray, and the very popular Cinebench benchmarks. On CPU-z v17, the AMD EPYC Genoa 96 Core CPU scored 740.2 in the single-threaded benchmark and 73057.5 in the multi-threaded benchmark. In the CPU-z AVX-512, the chip scored 627.2 points in the single-core and 15625.1 points in the multi-core tests. For comparison, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX with 64-core Zen 2 features a multi-threaded performance of 30,917 points, which is a 2.36 times improvement in multi-threaded performance. In the results of the leaked benchmarks comparing the chip with Unreleased Sapphire Rapids-SP OffersThe CPU is lacking behind in single-threaded benchmarks but outpacing its competition in multi-threaded workloads.

15000 30000 45000 60,000 75000 90000 EPYC 7773X (64 x 2 AC) Zion Platinum 8480+ (2 x 56 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8380 (2 x 40 ICL-SP) Zion Platinum 8480 (2 x 56 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8280 Liter (28 x 8 CSL-SP)

On V-Ray, the chip scored 88,300 points in a multi-core benchmark test. For comparison, AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX benchmarks show a performance rating of 60,111 points for the 64 Core Zen 3 chip. That’s a 47% improvement which is massive but note that this isn’t the final variant of Genoa’s 96-core flagship. In the leaked benchmarks, the chip offers a 4.5% improvement in CPU performance over its predecessor, the EPYC 7773X which is expected due to the lower clock speeds at which the ES chip was running.

16,796 33592 50388 67184 83980 100776 EPYC 7773X (64 x 2 AC) Zion Platinum 8280 Liter (28 x 8 CSL-SP) Zion Platinum 8480+ (56 x 2 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8480 (56 x 2 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8380 (40 x 2 ICL-SP)

Finally, we have the Cinebench performance benchmarks tested across all three versions (R15, R20, R23). In Cinebench R15, the chip scored 188 points in the single-core and 11,577 points in the multi-core, in the Cinebench R20, the chip scored 416 points in the single-core and 26,285 points in the multi-core while in Cinebench R23, the chip scored 1227 points in the single-core and 100,776 points In multi-core tests. Here, the CPU is ruining Intel’s offerings, but note that only 128 cores are used in all three versions and at a lower clock frequency as well, which is a far cry from the final final boost of 3.05GHz.

AMD’s EPYC Genoa CPUs will feature 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 slots, and 160 for a 2P (dual-socket) configuration. The SP5 platform will also feature DDR5-5200 memory support which is some crazy improvement over existing DDR4-3200 MHz DIMMs. But that’s not all, it will also support up to 12 DDR5 memory channels and 2 DIMMs per channel which will allow up to 3TB of system memory using 128GB modules. The AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU range is expected to be launched in the second half of this year.

AMD EPYC Milan Zen 3 vs EPYC Genoa Zen 4 Size Comparisons: