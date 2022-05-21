Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Breedhoft, sympathizes with the alleged center of Tommolt

Amber Heard You may not get a big shoulder to cry on from the audience while you try it out Johnny Depp – But her legal team certainly … Specifically, Eileen Bridhoft.

It’s been a tense week for Team Heard…at least that seems to be the general consensus online, with many noticing what seems obvious – namely that Ms Bredehoft had a hard time redirecting after Camille VasquezVia laser scan for AH.



If you watched it on a Tuesday (Amber’s last day on the podium), you certainly saw the frustration as Vasquez consistently objected to Bredehoft’s questions…and the judge kept a fair amount of them, to the point that EB could hardly get a word out .

In fact, Bredehoft seems to be admitting the difficulty at the moment… She is apparently searching her thoughts/discovering a way to order something without objection. She literally said, “I’m trying, I’m trying”…and in the end, the redirect didn’t work much.

After a Bredehoft-wrapped redirect, Amber hastily left the courtroom… This is after the judge told her she could step down and join her attorney. Honestly, Amber looked angry.

There were also rumors — unconfirmed rumors, keep in mind — that AH and her team got into fights and screaming matches on court when the camera wasn’t rolling. There is no way to know if this is true, but it seems to lend to most people’s belief that AH and co. A lawyer is hired throughout this trial…and may well be rooted internally. See also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet the Queen and Prince Charles in London

This brings us to the sympathy Elaine seems to have gotten from some… People on TikTok and elsewhere say she and other Heard’s lawyers look down and out a lot of the time — and even a handful of Depp’s outspoken supporters say they feel for EB, which He points out that she had an uphill battle as well as a client who is not easy to defend – at least that’s their reading.

Of course, we’re sure Eileen herself would strongly disagree with that characterization – and most importantly… it’s up to the jury on who has a leg now and who will win.

While quite a number of people may believe that Amber’s testimony was also in bolstering her defense – others say that witnesses given by her team afterwards were more effective in supporting her claim that Johnny was abusive/malignant in the midst of their relationship.

ex JD, Ellen BarkinHe testified that he once threw a bottle of wine towards her and was jealous. Additionally, other AH witnesses testified seeing alleged injuries and/or actual beatings of Amber by Johnny directly… and if the jury thinks he hit her even once, he loses.