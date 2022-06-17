Amber Heard’s last interview: Johnny Depp accuses his ex of ‘reimagining’ the case at NBC sit-in

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard and her legal team of “reimagining” the couple’s bitter legal battle in her first interview since the jury decided against her.
Part of the interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie — which will air in full on Dateline on Friday — was released on Peacock on Thursday afternoon, with Depp’s team responding to Heard speaking publicly.
“It is unfortunate that as Johnny looks to move forward with his life, Defendant and her team are going back to repeat, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been ruled by the court and a ruling has been decided unequivocally by a jury in the benefit of Johnny,” his team said. “.
This came after an anonymous juror came forward to reveal that Heard’s “ice cold” testimony was considered “crocodile tears” by the commission.
Moreover, he said good morning america That the jury found that her emotional testimony “did not make sense” and believed that she was the “aggressor” in the couple’s doomed relationship.
Clips from Heard’s interview aired today Earlier this week, by saying she would stand by her testimony “for the day I die” and that she had paid a price for “telling the truth to power.”
Opinion: Amber Heard’s last interview with Savannah Guthrie was the last thing we needed
If this last interview was meant to clear things up, it surely failed. Many viewers will get out of it and be more confused than ever.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 09:30
Witness: Heard Fears That Continued Silenced After the Verdict in Johnny Depp’s Trial
Amber Heard fears she will continue to be silenced after Johnny Depp’s trial
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 08:30
Heard says Depp kept his promise of ‘universal humiliation’
Amber Heard he said that Johnny Depp He kept his promise of a “universal humiliation” and added that she was “not a good victim”.
Savannah Guthrie From NBC News Mrs. Heard asked, “There is a text message where Johnny promises you a complete world humiliation. Do you feel this has come true?”
“I asked the jury to only see me as a human and hear his own words, a promise to do so,” said Mrs. Heard. “It is as if he did.”
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 07:30
Watch: Savannah Guthrie questions Heard about charitable donations
Amber Heard’s BBQ on charitable donations
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 06:30
I heard about being questioned about “falling into a lie” because of charitable donations
Amber Heard has been questioned by Savannah Guthrie about “falling into a lie” for being reprimanded for donating her $7 million divorce settlement to a charity, in the actress’ first interview since her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
NBC today The host put Ms. Heard on the spot due to discrepancies between her pledge and the actual payments made, and asked her if she thought this raised doubts about her “credibility” among the jury.
Rachel Sharp tells us the story.
Oliver O’ConnellJun 17 2022 05:45
Heard denies it was cut from Aquaman 2
Amber Heard She denied the rumors that were cut about her Aquaman 2.
On June 14, a source claimed that Heard had been removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom And its part reworked. However, this rumor was refuted by Heard’s representative.
A Heard representative said, “The rumor mill continues as it has since day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and a bit crazy.” independent.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 04:58
Heard says she’ll tell her 1-year-old daughter “everything” about the legal battle
“I’m going to be a mother,” said Mrs. Heard. “Like full time, where I don’t have to juggle calls and lawyers.”
Here’s what Ms. Heard also had to say about her future:
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17 2022 04:15
Camille Vazquez defends Johnny Depp again
Camille Vazquez, the surprising star of the legal team who successfully discussed the defamation case against him Amber Heard for Johnny DeppThe perpetrator will appear again in court.
Along with Brown Rudnick’s partner Randall Smith, Vasquez will defend Mr. Depp in a personal injury lawsuit brought against him by Greg “Rocky” Brooks, the film’s location manager. city of lies.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 03:30
LinkedIn user sparks outrage with promotion based on Depp-Heard’s fake text
Oliver O’ConnellJun 17 2022 02:45
Heard says she “still loves” Depp as today’s old snapshots of the engagement reveal
“I have absolutely no ill feelings or ill intent towards him.”
Rachel Sharp tells us the story.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 02:00
