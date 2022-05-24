Amber Heard lawyers rest case as civil trial continues

Editor’s note: Some testimonies contain graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical abuse.

Civil trial between Johnny Depp Amber Heard continued on Tuesday while Heard’s legal team rested on his case. The trial in Depp’s $50 million lawsuit and Heard’s $100 million counterclaim is in its sixth week.

Judge Penny Azkarat rejected a request by Depp’s attorney to set aside a $100 million counterclaim she filed against Depp. The counterclaim alleges that Depp’s then-lawyer, Adam Waldman, discredited Heard when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Azcaret said the level of filing the lawsuit before it goes to jury is very high, and he said there is enough evidence to allow it to move forward. She had already ruled that Depp could be held liable for his attorney’s statements, which Depp’s main team disputes.

Deb Heard is suing for defamation in Fairfax County Court over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in the Washington Post describing herself as a “public figure who represents domestic violence.” His lawyers say the article defamed him even though he never mentioned his name.

CBS News has confirmed that Depp’s team is expected to contact supermodel Kate Moss, who dated Depp in the 1990s. Earlier, Heard testified that during a 2015 fight she recalled an alleged incident of Depp pushing Moss down a ladder. That opened the door for Depp’s lawyers to summon Moss to the stand.

Deb has Refusal He’s hit on Heard before, and says she was the abusive in the relationship. I heard testified about him More than a dozen separate cases of physical abuse she says she suffered at the hands of Depp.

Also on Tuesday, DC Films president Walter Hamara testified that Amber Heard lacked chemistry with “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, and the studio considered replacing her with the sequel to the blockbuster “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” slated for release next. autumn.

“It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star? You know it when you watch it. The chemistry wasn’t there,” Hamara said in court.

Hamara’s testimony contradicts Heard’s attorney’s claim that her role has been cut back almost entirely from the sequel part due to the backlash over her allegations of abuse against Depp.

Depp’s lawyers also summoned the actor’s doctor, Dr. David Colber, to the stage. Heard’s lawyers called the hand surgeon who didn’t treat Depp and testified to the star’s surgeon finger injury It is unlikely to happen as claimed.

Wayne Denison, Depp’s attorney, also sought to discredit expert Dr. David Spiegel, who was summoned by Heard’s legal team and said during his previous testimony that he had not personally spoken to or assessed Depp, but reviewed statements, medical records, video and other evidence.

Denison wondered if Spiegel could accurately assess Depp without ever talking to him. He also noted that the doctor referred to Depp as an idiot during a tape deposit.

“So I’m thinking again, where did he come from Europe for a certificate, a video he made and took one night, the night before,” Spiegel said. “And what I guess I said was…if you were to do something important for a trial you’re participating in, I think you’d be an asshole the night before.”

Denison also questioned why Spiegel felt that Depp’s use of an earphone on film sets was a sign of cognitive problems.

“Hollywood stars probably get streaks fed through earphones all the time. And I don’t know, that can be said,” Spiegel said. “It seemed unusual to me, if you’re doing a movie and you don’t know the lines. But as I said, I’m just judging, you know, what I do with the lectures and that’s never going to happen.”

While Heard’s lawyers were said to call Depp as a witness on Monday, they did not. Depp’s lawyers plan to summon the star to the podium before closing arguments on Friday.

Both Depp and Heard have already testified extensively about the details of their toxic relationship.