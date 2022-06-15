Amber Heard interview: Actress tells Savannah Guthrie on Today Show she ‘still loves’ Johnny Depp but fears he’ll sue again

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp

Amber Heard gave her first interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation fight against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

After I sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie last week, clips were previewed on today Showing with the full interview scheduled for 8PM ET on June 17th.

Heard says she will support her testimony at trial “until the day I die,” but as the trial begins on social media, she believes even a well-meaning juror would have found it hard to avoid.

Describing the trial as “humiliating” and that she felt “less than human,” Heard admits she did not feel confident before the verdict but maintains that she “spoke the truth to the authority” and paid the price.

When asked if Depp kept his promise of a “total global humiliation,” Heard replies that he feels as if he did, but she also says she still loves him.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for suggesting he had offended her in a Washington Post op-ed. She filed a $100 million counter-suit, accusing him of launching a “slander campaign” against her.