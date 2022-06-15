Amber Heard interview: Actress tells Savannah Guthrie on Today Show she ‘still loves’ Johnny Depp but fears he’ll sue again

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp
Amber Heard gave her first interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation fight against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
After I sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie last week, clips were previewed on today Showing with the full interview scheduled for 8PM ET on June 17th.
Heard says she will support her testimony at trial “until the day I die,” but as the trial begins on social media, she believes even a well-meaning juror would have found it hard to avoid.
Describing the trial as “humiliating” and that she felt “less than human,” Heard admits she did not feel confident before the verdict but maintains that she “spoke the truth to the authority” and paid the price.
When asked if Depp kept his promise of a “total global humiliation,” Heard replies that he feels as if he did, but she also says she still loves him.
Depp sued Heard for $50 million for suggesting he had offended her in a Washington Post op-ed. She filed a $100 million counter-suit, accusing him of launching a “slander campaign” against her.
Heard felt “less than human” during the trial
“Every day, for three, four, sometimes six blocks, I passed through the city with people holding signs saying ‘Burn the Witch,’ ‘Death to Amber.’ After three and a half weeks, I went up to the platform and saw just a full courtroom. Captain Jack Sparrow Mrs. Heard said:
Oliver O’ConnellJune 15 2022 17:20
“I spoke the truth to power,” Heard says
Amber Heard insists she spoke “truth to power” throughout the high-profile defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp in a recent exclusive interview on NBC. today’s show.
“The First Amendment protects speech…it does not protect lies that amount to defamation,” NBC host Savannah Guthrie told the actress in her first interview since Mr. Depp won a $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.
Joanna Chisholm’s story:
Oliver O’ConnellJune 15 2022 16:50
LinkedIn user sparks outrage with promotion based on Depp-Heard’s fake text
Oliver O’ConnellJun 15 2022 16:28
Heard says she stands by “every word” in her testimony
Amber Heard She says she stands by the testimony she gave during a controversial six-week trial against an ex-husband Johnny DeppShe said she “always told the truth”.
“That’s all she talked about. And she spoke to the authority. I paid the price,” Heard said in her first post-verdict interview, two weeks after a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million and established his allegations that Heard lied about Depp’s abuse of her.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 15 2022 16:20
Johnny Depp is “a great actor,” Heard says
Oliver O’ConnellJune 15 2022 15:50
Heard says she “doesn’t blame” the jury for siding with Depp at the trial
Amber Heard She said she doesn’t blame the jury for standing up to her in her anti-libel fight against Johnny Depp as she sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in her first TV interview since the sentencing.
In a clip from the interview released on Monday, Ms. Guthrie told Ms. Heard: “There’s no polite way to say it, the jury looked at your evidence, heard your evidence and didn’t believe you. They thought you were lying.”
Oliver O’ConnellJune 15 2022 15:20
VOICES: Amber Heard’s last interview with Savannah Guthrie was the last thing we needed
If this last interview was meant to clear things up, it surely failed. Many viewers will get out of it and be more confused than ever.
Oliver O’ConnellJun 15 2022 14:50
Heard says Depp kept his promise of ‘universal humiliation’
Amber Heard he said that Johnny Depp He kept his promise of a “universal humiliation” and added that she was “not a good victim”.
Savannah Guthrie From NBC News Ms. Heard asked, “There is a text message where Johnny promises you a complete world humiliation. Do you feel this has come true?”
“I asked the jury to only see me as a human and hear his own words, a promise to do so,” said Mrs. Heard. “It is as if he did.”
Oliver O’ConnellJun 15 2022 14:35
I heard about being questioned about “falling into a lie” because of charitable donations
Amber Heard has been questioned by Savannah Guthrie about “falling into a lie” for being reprimanded for donating her $7 million divorce settlement to a charity, in the actress’ first interview since her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
NBC today The host put Ms. Heard on the spot due to discrepancies between her pledge and the actual payments made, and asked her if she thought this raised doubts about her “credibility” among the jury.
Rachel Sharp tells us the story.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 15 2022 14:20
Heard denies it was cut from Aquaman 2
Amber Heard She denied the rumors that were cut about her Aquaman 2.
Earlier today (June 14) a source claimed that Heard has been removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom And its part reworked. However, this rumor was refuted by Heard’s representative.
A Heard representative said, “The rumor mill continues as it has since day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and a bit crazy.” independent.
Oliver O’ConnellJun 15 2022 14:05
