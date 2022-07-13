Amber Heard closed by judge for jury fraud in Depp’s case

Amber Heard She lost what might be her best argument for a new trial…because the judge just slammed the gavel on her claim that a juror had committed fraud.

Amber’s legal team has submitted documents claiming that a juror actually took the summons from his father – of the same name – and obtained himself Authorized fraudulently. Father and son live together.

The judge did not buy what Amber was selling, and decided there was no fraud because the summons did not include the date of birth. What is not clear…Does the son’s name carry anything that distinguishes him from his father, such as “small” or “second” at the end. Whatever…the judge said there was no fraud, suggesting that either the father or the son could have turned up to serve on the jury.

What’s more…the judge said Amber’s suggestion was sour grapes… she could have served it much earlier, but the only reason she’s doing it now is because I lost the case. In other words, she sat on her hands, so she did not get any legal aid.



6/1/22

Amber also argued for $10 million in compensatory damages Johnny Depp Received was excessive. No wonder the judge dismissed Amber. There was a certificate Johnny got lost more From that after his film roles were withdrawn in the wake of Amber’s defamation editorial In the Washington Post.