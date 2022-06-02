Amazon’s new way to sell PS5 consoles begins with an invite

Amazon is introducing a new, more organized way for shoppers to buy the PS5. You can request an invite right here on the console product page (On the right, which is where the Buy button usually is), and the company says that if you’re selected, you’ll receive an email with a link to buy one within 72 hours. Furthermore, you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to request an invite.

So far, this invite-based system only appears to exist for the more expensive $499.99 version of the PlayStation 5 that features a Blu-ray disc drive, not digital copy. If you want to increase your chances of getting one (even if you don’t get lucky soon), Sony has always offered recordings on a rolling basis To be considered for an invitation to purchase PS5 directly. You just need a PSN ID.

Amazon’s timing for this new invitation system has come up with an interesting one, or I read it often. To make the Walmart Plus Weekend fuss (Walmart on Amazon Prime Day), Walmart Plus subscribers will have a chance 3 p.m. Eastern time Today to buy PS5 from the retailer.

Console remasters have been slower to emerge in 2022, and the PS5 is one of the few remaining tech items that hasn’t met increased demand yet. The It was easy to find Xbox Series X and Series S in stockas well as the Nintendo Switch OLED and Many high-end PC game graphics cards.