Preparing to cook outside in the summer? If you are Head to Amazon nowyou can pre-order the new hottest charcoal grill at the retailer: the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Yes, that sentence you just read didn’t make much sense, but the Amazon search engine thinks it does! It seems that the algorithm decided that Not only Are the new charcoal earbuds a “charcoal grill”, they’ve apparently been the best-selling product in this category for over 24 hours now (via reddit And the Mishaal Rahman) without Amazon doing anything about it.

See for yourself:

In general, I won’t read much into any badges you see on an Amazon product. As another example, Do you know the “Choose Amazon” badge? Not a stamp indicating any kind of quality at all? It is distributed mathematically to all kinds of products that you don’t think are worth it.

And don’t get me started On Amazon user reviews – Despite its existence, the company clearly knows it has a problem, and follows significant enforcement actions (such as This is the latest crackdown on fake comment groups on Facebook) every year.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal wrote about A flood of Chinese brands with random characters that appears when searching for products. It’s interesting to see a number of them on the list of charcoal grills, too – including popular brands like RESVIN, Cecarol, Oilzz, YSSOA, and DOIT.