Amazon Prime subscribers now get Grubhub Plus free for a year

Amazon Prime subscribers in the US get a new feature as part of their subscription, which is The company announced. Today, they’ll be able to redeem a free year of Grubhub Plus, the monthly subscription service that offers free food delivery on orders over $12 from participating restaurants. Grubhub Plus usually costs $9.99 per month.

According to Amazon, free deliveries associated with Grubhub Plus are available from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across more than 4,000 cities in the United States. After the year ends, Grubhub will automatically start charging $9.99 per month for continued access. Existing Grubhub Plus subscribers can still take advantage of the promotion, which will apply at the start of the next billing cycle. Canceling Prime automatically cancels Grubhub Plus.

“We are confident that this offer will introduce many new diners to the value of Grubhub Plus”

The deal comes only a few years later Amazon closed Amazon restaurants, its own attempt to compete in the takeaway market. The service was live between 2015 and 2019 but faced stiff competition from the likes of Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Since then, the e-commerce giant has primarily focused on grocery deliveries but has maintained a foothold in the takeaway delivery market through partnerships with other companies. announced an investment in Deliveroo focused on Europe in 2019 And it started offering access to the Deliveroo Plus subscription service as an additional feature for UK core members last year. As part of the deal announced today Amazon guarantees that it can exercise in the future the purchase of a 2% stake in Grubhubshare can increase to 15 percent over time.

“Amazon has redefined convenience with Prime and we are confident this offering will expose many new diners to the value of Grubhub Plus while driving more business to our restaurant partners and drivers,” Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said in a statement. Company owned by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Says she expects Grubhub Plus subscriptions to rise result of the deal.

GrubHub Plus isn’t the only additional benefit Amazon is announcing for Prime members today. The e-commerce giant is also doing a short trailer for its upcoming TV show, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Available exclusively to Prime subscribers for 48 hours. Members can watch the teaser on View Amazon page. Trailer ends with promises after else The teaser comes on July 14 ahead of the series’ release on September 2.

Update July 6 5:55AM ET: Updated to refer to Amazon’s 2 percent stake in Grubhub.

Correction July 7, 8:07pm ET: The financial times I previously reported that Amazon is acquiring a 2% stake in Grubhub as part of this deal. In fact, Like this press release It states that Amazon will receive injunctions that can be exercised for a 2% stake, as well as additional warranties that can be exercised over 13%.