June 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Amazon Prime Day 2022 date announced - these early deals will be live soon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 date announced – these early deals will be live soon

Iris Pearce June 16, 2022 4 min read

Amazon has finally announced the dates for Prime Day — the two-day annual increase in sales that the retailer holds.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 It is scheduled Tuesday, July 12 And the Wednesday, July 13retailer revealed in a press release This morning. You don’t have to wait until next month for some deals, though, as a small batch of early Prime Day deals will start from June 21. These include up to 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off the Fire TV range and more offers from popular brands including Shark, Samsung and Bosch. Many additional Amazon subscription services – including Unlimited musicAnd the Kindle Unlimited And the audible It will also be free to use for new subscribers for up to four months.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Revlon cosmetics company files for bankruptcy protection

June 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
7 min read

Dow futures: Why stocks soar as Fed rate hikes big; What are you doing now

June 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Investors expect the interest rate to rise by 0.75 percentage points

June 15, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

4 min read

Amazon Prime Day 2022 date announced – these early deals will be live soon

June 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Netflix teases first look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe – The Hollywood Reporter

June 16, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
7 min read

Unexplainable podcast: 7 mysteries of the solar system that scientists haven’t solved yet

June 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
1 min read

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from the first round at The Country Club

June 16, 2022 Teri Riley