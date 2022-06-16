Amazon Prime Day 2022 date announced – these early deals will be live soon

Amazon has finally announced the dates for Prime Day — the two-day annual increase in sales that the retailer holds.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 It is scheduled Tuesday, July 12 And the Wednesday, July 13retailer revealed in a press release This morning. You don’t have to wait until next month for some deals, though, as a small batch of early Prime Day deals will start from June 21. These include up to 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off the Fire TV range and more offers from popular brands including Shark, Samsung and Bosch. Many additional Amazon subscription services – including Unlimited musicAnd the Kindle Unlimited And the audible It will also be free to use for new subscribers for up to four months.

We originally expected this year’s mega deal event to take place on July 11th and 12th. Not a bad guess considering we were only on vacation for a day. The retailer made a surprise move and sold back one day from the usual Monday and Tuesday time frame. This year’s peak day is also set to be celebrated a little earlier in the month again – a return to the usual time scale after the previous two events moved to June and October after the disruption caused by the pandemic.

With the main event only a few weeks away, it’s almost time to bring you the best deals on everything from laptops, TVs and game consoles to home gadgets, fashion and fitness products from the thousands of Prime Day deals available to you. . We’ll collect the best discounts across all of these categories and more at our dedicated sales centers so you don’t miss out when they go live for Prime members from midnight on July 12 local time.

While Prime Day is designed for customers who have signed up for Amazon Prime Subscription service, a bunch of deals are provided to everyone. This means that even if you’re not willing to forgo the membership fee, you can still get a discount or freebie next month. Of course, the best would be exclusive to basic members.

Fortunately, if you haven’t signed up before, a retailer comes in handy 30 day free trial (Opens in a new tab) for its main service. Take back that day and it’ll cover you all the way through this year’s early Prime Day sales, Prime Day’s main event and beyond. You can also have instant access to another number Amazon Prime BenefitsIncluding same-day or next-day express delivery, Amazon Best Prime Video DealsAnd the Prime gaming And a whole bunch of extras. Remember, if you don’t want the service to continue after Amazon Prime Day, be sure to cancel during or after Prime Day to avoid paying any unwanted fees.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: What Deals Are Expected

(Image credit: Amazon)

As for deals we can expect to see on Prime Day – which have grown to resemble something close to it Black Friday And the Internet Mon In recent years – usually the best discounts are on special Amazon products.

This means that this is the best time of the year to buy technology like Echo smart home gadgets, Kindle readers, Fire tablets, Ring security devices etc. You will get up to 55% off. Amazon has also confirmed that its range of Fire TV smart TVs will be on sale starting at $89.99.

Deals on major brands such as Samsung, Sony, Bose and SharkNinja will also be shown. Amazon promises up to 50% off and some products from these manufacturers will drop to their lowest prices ever.

However, we sometimes see deals on higher-ticket items from major brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Nintendo, and Sony on everything from laptops, TVs, game consoles, and smartwatches. Though, of course, these tend to sell out quickly.

All Prime Day deals generally run on the two days — July 12 and 13 this year — but Amazon will occasionally drop limited-time, limited-stock discounts. We’ll have a breakdown of the best deals when they launch next month, so stay tuned to TechRadar for details.

If you want to get started now, see Prime Minister’s Seal Card (Opens in a new tab) This is available for US customers. By completing four simple tasks, you can get a free $10 coupon to spend on Amazon Prime Day. It’s an easy way to save more money in July.