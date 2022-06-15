Amazon and Target offer 1 buy and 1 free sale

The week is almost over, but the deals are really huge. If you have time this summer to sink your teeth into some video games or board games, we’ve got the right discount for you to browse through. Amazon And the targeting Both buy two, get one free sale now through Saturday, June 18. It’s another mix and match promotion, where you buy two video games, board games, movies, or even some games and get a third of equal or less value for free.

The current promotion is a great opportunity to stock up on some of the excellent games released this year, such as elden ring or recently released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaAnd you can even pull off a modern classic look that you might have missed, like Sekiro: Shadows die twice. The choices are yours alone, but one thing is for sure is the fact that you have a huge range of options here. Simply add the 3 eligible items to your cart at any retailer, and the discount will automatically take effect at checkout.



Is the sound of the summer breeze gently enticing you with the warm embrace of the great outdoors? No, it’s the sound of some powerful video card capable of tracing rays flying away in a desktop computer and actually selling for a discount. After so many shortages and limited restocking rounds, it’s finally not stupid to build a PC now because GPUs sometimes get noticeable discounts – that is, unless you want to be on the bleeding edge and plan to pick up Next Generation 40 Series When It Launches Next Month.

If you’re in the market for a top-notch video card for your device right now, Antonline sells EVGA RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Graphics Card for $1,129.99 (about 300 USD) and EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 for $1,099.99 (about $230). These are some huge, 12GB cards that support 4K gaming at 120Hz with ray tracing and DLSS without breaking much of a sweat, and both come at cheaper rates than Nvidia’s base model 3080 Ti reference card — which Currently running at $1199.99. Read our review.



EVGA RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra for gaming EVGA’s RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 PCIe 4.0 video card has 12GB of GDDR6X video memory, support for ray tracing and DLSSS AI metering, and a bright stripe of RGB lighting across its metal housing and three-fan array.



EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB GDDR6X XC3 Ultra for gaming EVGA’s RTX 3080 Ti XC3 PCIe 4.0 video card has 12GB of GDDR6X video memory, support for ray tracing and DLSSS AI metering, and a slightly smaller bezel compared to the more expensive FTW3 model. It sacrifices a bit of overclocking and has a more modest LED lighting setup.

The latest Amazon Echo Dot is currently available for $27.99 in all colors in both Amazon And the best buy, which matches the lowest smart speaker price to date. It doesn’t get much better than this $22 discount on the base Dot model, although if you’re new to the world of smart home technology, you might want to consider Buy the $32.99 bundle that pairs the 4th generation Dot with the Amazon Smart Plug. The reduced combo gives you easy access to Alexa in the room of your choice, with smart plugs that lend some extra functionality even on your old device. In addition to playing music or asking about the weather, for example, you can tell Alexa to turn on the traditional light you’ve plugged into your Smart Plug — or even set up some advanced timers using the Amazon Alexa app on your phone or tablet. Read our review of the Echo Dot here.



Echo Dot (4th generation) The latest Echo opts for a spherical build and better sound while still being affordable.

Another great deal currently available in the smart home space is the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which is On sale directly from Amazon now for $47.99 ($12 off). The current bargain price matches the thermostat’s lowest price to date and makes it a better value than it usually is — which says a lot given that the premium device ticks most of the boxes the average person would need, even at $59.99.

Amazon’s smart thermostat is the cheapest smart thermostat you can buy and easily syncs with Alexa, letting you set timers and program schedules and heat or cool your home more efficiently than a traditional thermostat. Of course, since this is Amazon’s ecosystem, you won’t get any Google Assistant functionality or Apple HomeKit compatibility. Amazon wants you to use their services, and a cheap, handsome thermostat that’s still good at its job is a smart way to achieve that. Read our review.



Amazon Smart Thermostat Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control your home’s temperature with Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.

