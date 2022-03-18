Amazon abandons plans to distribute warehouses in Churchill

Amazon has ended its plans to set up a distribution warehouse in Churchill. Hillwood Development wanted to build a $300 million Amazon warehouse on the former Westinghouse site, and the project drew fierce opposition from Churchill residents and surrounding communities due to environmental and quality of life concerns. “We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve our customers. It is common for us to explore multiple sites simultaneously and adapt based on our operational needs. While we have decided not to pursue the site… we remain committed to being a good neighbor and citizen In the company and a partner in the community. We currently employ more than 4,000 people in the Pittsburgh area and have contributed and committed more than $2 billion to economic growth, infrastructure, and employee compensation in the past decade. An Amazon spokesperson said in a written statement: “We look forward to continuing a great relationship with the district.” Since the plan was presented, there has been discussion in the district about it. Churchill’s district council eventually approved the proposed depot during a special meeting in December. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald issued a statement Friday after Amazon’s announcement. Read his full statement Below.” “We are pleased that Amazon employs 4,000 workers in our area and continues to build logistics hubs with locations in Findlay, North Versailles, Aleppo, and Fairwood. As they continue to expand their footprint, we look forward to working with them. “It is unfortunate that a small group of the unselected population has slowed this development and hampered many potentially useful jobs for young people in the Woodland Hills School District.” Supporters said the facility would have created new jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue would help the Woodland Hills School District. Opponents of the warehouse put up banners in their yards and protested in front of the township building. Opponents said they are mainly concerned about excessive pollution and traffic as there are more than 400 homes around the site and two schools nearby. Letters left with Churchill’s district administrator, Alex Graziani, were not immediately returned.

