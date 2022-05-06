Amanda Seyfried shines at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 event in New York City

Amanda Seyfried looked radiant as she arrived at Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women event in New York City on Thursday.

The actress, 36, modeled an attractive aquatic girl model that included baggy pleated pants.

She was joined at the party by the likes of comedian Sarah Silverman, whom she met on the red carpet before the party.

Radiant: Amanda Seyfried looked radiant as she arrived at Variety’s Power Of Women 2022 event in New York City on Thursday

Amanda completed her monochromatic look by tucking her aqua turtle neck top into the high-waisted belt into her retro-inspired pants.

The leaky star’s long blonde hair was partied in the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Bronze eyeshadow on her eyelids made her blue eyes pop and a vibrant pink lipstick was applied to her packaging to complete the makeup look.

Amanda is accessorized with a black leather wrist watch and a diamond pinky ring.

Monochrome moment: The actress, 36, created a flattering aqua girl model that includes a pair of wide-legged pleated pants.

Retro vibes: Amanda completed her monochromatic look by layering a mock aqua turtleneck at the high waistband of her retro-inspired pants.

After getting the mandatory singles shots, the Mean Girls actress eagerly snapped the shots with Sarah.

The comedian, 51, showcased her slim figure in a fitted midi dress in a leopard print with three-quarter sleeves.

Her bold black locks were swept into a top knot and she opted for a natural makeup look that consisted of a bit of pink blush on the cheeks and tinted lip balm.

Giving her energy an advantage, Sarah slipped her feet in a pair of black combat boots.

Mingling: After getting mandatory singles shots, the Mean Girls actress eagerly posed for photos with Sarah Silverman

The Wild Side: The comedian, 51, showed off her slim figure in a tight midi dress with three-quarter sleeves

Amanda is one of the honorees at Variety’s Power Of Women 2022 along with Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah and Venus Williams, according to diverse.

This year’s event was held at The Glasshouse in New York City and presented in partnership with Lifetime.

According to the outlet, Variety’s annual Power Of Women event brings together “an intimate group of benevolent women chosen as honorees from Variety as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment.”

Amanda, Drew, Camilla, Kim, Queen Latifah and Venus appeared on the cover of the coveted issue of Entertainment magazine’s Women’s Power, which hit newsstands on Wednesday, May 4.

Honoree: Amanda is one of the honorees at Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women alongside Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah and Venus Williams, according to Variety

Epic Gathering: This year’s event was held at The Glasshouse in New York City and presented in partnership with Lifetime; (LR) Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried pictured

Amanda is being honored for her work with the International Network for Relief, Relief and Aid, known as INARA.

The non-profit organization that “provides access to life-changing medical and mental care for children affected by conflict,” according to the INARA website.

“These children have been injured or traumatized by the horrors of war, in the aftermath of conflict, or because of unsafe living conditions.”

Amanda is a member of the INARA Board of Directors, along with her husband, Thomas Sadosky, 45.