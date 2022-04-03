Allegedly, early photos of New Starfield have been leaked online

New photos allegedly from 2018 build starfield It seems to have been leaked.

As posted on the r/StarfieldAlliance subreddit, the images show what appears to be a base, as well as what the player character is supposed to be exploring from the outside.

These are the latest in a series of leaked photos of a similar unfinished build.

You can see the latest images via the Reddit thread below:

Fans have yet to see an in-depth look at Starfield’s gameplay, but it’s possible that this reveal will take place during many rumors Microsoft summer event.

While the headline news was slow, Bethesda It has steadily released developer videos that explore the lore of the game.

Latest video “Into the Starfield: Made for Wanderers” Highlights insight into the development process from the game manager Todd Howarddesign manager Emile Pagliarololead research designer Will Sheen and lead artist Stephen Bailey.

In the video, they discussed creating realistic playable characters and NPCs, as well as the different factions players can join, among other features.

Starfield, the next big RPG from the creators of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, was announced in June 2018 with a teaser trailer.

Then appeared in Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021when the in-engine trailer confirmed the November 2022 release date for Xbox X/S And the PC.

“In this next-generation interstellar role-playing game, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom,” said Bethesda. “Harnessing the power of next-generation technology built on the all-new Creation 2 engine, Starfield takes you on a journey through space as you strive to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.”