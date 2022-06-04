Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype appears on reddit

Another alleged Google Pixel 7 prototype has surfaced, this time from a Reddit user Who said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace. From appearances, it’s the Pixel 7 Pro, which Redditor AMC20_ says is listed as the Pixel 6 Pro without the box. Actually, not the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google phones have long history From Unusual leaks, but even by Pixel standards, that’s weird. It’s also the second time a Pixel 7 Pro prototype has appeared in the past week. In case you missed the first episode of this saga, Someone listed a Pixel 7 prototype on eBay. As an Android expert Mishaal Rahman pointed outLooks like the pictures were taken else The prototype unit – Pixel 7 Pro, which can be seen in the reflection on the glossy back panel of the phone. The person who bought the 7 Pro prototype on Facebook thinks their phone is the same one used to take those photos.

The Google The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones were previously announced In his keynote speech at last month’s I/O conference, he unveiled what the devices will look like and…no more than that. It’s very likely that they will debut officially in October with Android 13. These alleged prototypes haven’t shed more light on what we can expect from the phones – only confirmation that they use a different modem than the Pixel 6 series and appear to come in a 256-storage variant. GB and 12 GB of RAM.

There probably won’t be much we can learn from him either. The alleged prototype buyer said that the phone was working fine until a few days ago when it appeared to have been wiped remotely. This is not surprising – if this was the original article, Google would have protections like the one in place if the phone is lost. But looking at the Pixel series” RecordIt probably won’t be long before we see another leak.