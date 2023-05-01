Alicia Keys invites Ralph Jarl to a Kansas party, and the family puts a trust in him

Ralph Jarlthe teen who was shot when he accidentally rang the doorbell, now has a personal invitation from… Alicia Keys … TMZ has learned.

Here’s the deal.. Alicia has a concert scheduled in Kansas next July, and Lee Merrittthe Jarl family’s attorney, told us that the singer asked Ralph to come to the show and meet her.

As if that wasn’t big enough, we’re told the Roc Nation reached out to him, too… I left Ralph and co. You know the company wants to help too, in any way they can.

Ralph’s family felt the love from people across the country, and created a trust fund for all donations. We are told the writer and advocate for social justice Shawn King Help the Jarl family find someone to map out the financial aid.

As we reported, Ralph GoFundMe Pick up serious steam – $3.4 million has already been raised – and while there’s no set plan for the money yet, the trust ensures it’ll be there for Ralph when he needs it.

BTW, Ralph’s mother Cleo He also received emotional support from Ahmed Arberymother Wanda Cooper Jones …which Merritt also represented. We are told that she encouraged Cleo to lean in prayer and, like her son, reminded her victims of power.

Meanwhile, she is 84 years old Andrew Lister – who shot Ralph twice – it was for assault Primarily armed criminal action.





