Alia Bhatt smiles as she performs a wedding ritual, Ranbir Kapoor can’t take his eyes off her in new pics

With more and more pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding appearing on the internet, it seems fans are on a frenzy. Now, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan has dropped 3 new photos of the newlyweds in which both Ranbir and Alia can be seen sitting and performing the wedding rituals. One of the photos shows Alia performing the ritual of dropping water with a spoon at the feet of Groom Ranbir and the beautiful moment was captured on camera. The gorgeous bride was seen smiling while the groom seemed to be smitten with her.

Sonny took to her Instagram handle, writing, “My jaans….I love you so much.” In one of the pictures, Ranbir and Alia They were posed smiling for the camera while in another, they switched sides on which they were seated and stared into each other’s eyes, holding hands during the wedding ritual. The gorgeous photos sure give fans a glimpse of just how strong their love for each other is. Sony also shared a special family photo Karan Johar and Ayan MukerjiAnd Puneet Saini with all the family of Ranbir and Bhatts.

Check out Alia and Ranbir’s new wedding pictures:

Meanwhile, only a few close friends and family members attended the intimate wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali KhaThe ceremony was attended by N, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Akash Ambani, Shluka Mehta, Akancha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan and a few other friends.

Now, according to reports, Alia and Ranbir will be hosting a reception for Industry Friends on Saturday night. The place is said to be a luxury hotel to itself. A day after the wedding, Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, has resumed work and has been captured on the sets of the reality dance show.

