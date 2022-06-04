June 5, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Alexander Volkov stopped Jairzinho Rozenstruik early in the first round TKO

Teri Riley June 5, 2022

Alexander Volkov A large straight hand landed, then another. Followed by a huge left hook send Jerzinho RosenstrwickHis mouthpiece flies from his jaw to the octagonal canvas.

Volkov kept pumping that long punch set right up to the verdict Dean Herb Put an end to things. The heavyweight 6-foot-7 Volkov’s TKO finish came in 2:12 of the first round. This was Volkov’s fastest score in his six years in the UFC.

“I know he doesn’t have a good defense [at that moment]”Go back to the cage,” Volkov said in his interview after the fight. “I just see him go to the cage and come forward to knockout. Good fight.”

Rozenstruik protested the pause with Dean. He wasn’t brought down, although he was hurt and Dean seemed to think Rosenstruck had cleverly stopped defending himself.

Volkov said it was his desire to “move forward with the class”. ESPN ranked Volkov at number eight while Rosenstruck ranked tenth in the world in heavyweight.

“Now I’m waiting for the next battle,” said Volkov. “I’m ready for anything.”

Rozenstruik dropped a fragile left hook on the counter early in the first round. Despite this, Volkov pressed forward and fired those big shots when he saw Rosenstrik’s back towards the cage.

Volkov (35-10) has won two of his past three fights. Recently, the fighter from Russia lost by undergoing the second round of Tom Espinal At UFC London in March. Volkov, 33, has a 9-4 UFC record and is a former M-1 heavyweight champion.

Rosenstruck (12-4) has fallen two times in a row and four of his last six. The fighter from Suriname hasn’t won since TKO ended Augusto Sakai in June 2021. Rozenstruik, 34, has a 6-4 UFC record.

