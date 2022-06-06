Alejandro Cavero justifies his trip to India: “We went to work, we held the highest level of meetings” RMMN | Politics

Avanza País legislator Alejandro Cavero Alva, who supported his visit to India with other legislators this Monday, pointed out that they held working meetings, although he did not describe them as “urgent” but as “important”.

Speaking to RPP, Kevero Alva admitted that it was wrong to share a photo of the Taj Mahal on social media, but that photo did not sum up his journey.

“We Congressmen must always work, 5 years in crisis, will the country stop its foreign policy? It is not urgent but important. We went to work and we held high level meetings. I have commented to the Indian Foreign Minister on the possibility of an end to the FDA, which is currently on hold.“, He said.

“It depends on how you use it. [el viaje]. I have published photos of the meeting, the Taj Mahal should have stored the photo, but not the travel photo, more than 7 days of work, meetings. I voted in favor of recognizing the President’s visit to the U.S. SummitS, “he added.

Last week, left-wing legislator Sikrit Basan, who was on the delegation, justified his visit to India as follows:

“From there we met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Trade and Tourism to discuss the FDA issue. We visited the Embassy in India and the Indian Embassy there. We have working groups in various democracies around the world. “ Reveals.

“We arrived one weekend and that was the weekend we rode. I am 31 years old and need my photo at the Taj Mahal one Sunday, the day we got there, the rest are working and I think it will be very useful“, He added.