Alec Jon Bon Jovi Asked for Help Before He Died, Died of Natural Causes

Alec John Ssch, TMZ, Bon Jovi’s original guitarist, learned that something was wrong in the hours before his death, and in the middle of the night called for help from a friend.

It was about 2:15 a.m. Saturday when Alec woke up at his South Carolina home to use the bathroom. On his way back to bed, Alec called a friend who was staying with him, the friend helped him get back to bed and then left the room, when the friend later came back to check on John, he was dead… according to Tamara WillardDeputy Chief Investigative Judge for Horry County.

We were told that EMS was called to the scene and performed life-saving measures but could not revive Alec. He is believed to have died of natural causes…no accident or evil play is suspected.

As we reported, Jon Bon Jovi He announced the tragic news Sunday… saying he was sad because of it This is passing. As Jon pointed out, Alec was largely responsible for meeting Bon Jovi in ​​the first place and introducing everyone from the start.

Alec played with the band from 1983 until 1994, including its heyday. And of course… he contributed to many of their great successes. He ended up leaving BJ in the ’90s, but joined them again at the rock and roll Hall of Fame induction party.