Alec Baldwin announced that his 92-year-old mother passed away Thursday in an honest obituary he posted on Instagram.

Carol Baldwin, the 64-year-old actor’s mother and five siblings, died in Syracuse, New York – the same city she was born and raised in, went to college and met her husband.

Alec Baldwin posted side-by-side photos of his mom as a teenager and later in his life. He noted his mother’s dedication to breast cancer support and research funding after she survived the disease herself.

“My mother taught me about the second verbs. And the third too,” he said, referring to her personal battle with breast cancer. “She has spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and heroine to a cause to which she has devoted so much energy.”

Lady Baldwin – who also has 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren – was born Carol Newcomb Martino on December 15, 1929.

She met her husband Alexander Baldwin Jr. from Brooklyn, while they were students at Syracuse University. They married and had six children, growing up on Long Island until the death of Alexander Baldwin, at age 55, in 1983.

Carol Baldwin then raised the children as a single mother, and worked in marketing research at a local mall when the youngest of them became a teenager.

In 1991, a mother of six was diagnosed with breast cancer. She beat cancer and later helped launch the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at Stony Brook University with the support of the university’s then-president. A few years later, he started a second class at SUNY Abstate.

The joint effort has raised millions of dollars for the cause, according to the obituary.

“We are all very proud of her accomplishments,” said Alec Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Hailey Bieber, shared his post on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “We love you Grandma.”