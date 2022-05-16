Albert Pujols of the Cardinals debuted in his career as a pitcher; Molina runs, Adam Wainwright makes history

USATSI



Sunday night was a show for the statesmen of basics. that they won 15-6 And, believe it or not, it wasn’t even close to the end (we’ll get to that).

Adam Wainwright I started on the hill b Molina runs Behind the Cardinals’ board, a combination now considered the most prolific in the history of the major leagues, from a certain point of view. This means that the duo are now Battery Cardinals for 203 wins. This breaks the previous MLB record, which was held by Warren Spahn and Dale Crandall for a long time. They combined in 202 victories for brave From 1949-1963.

As for the Albert PujolsThis was the 2,988 regular season game for a future Hall of Famer. He has also played in 86 playoffs. In a blast Sunday, the Cardinals defeated giantsDespite that, we saw Pujols on the hill for the first time.

Here he is taking the bump.

Very interesting to hear the noise of the building as the fans were still present (it was 15-2 at the time, so the audience was understandably weak) starting to realize what was going on.

In terms of results, it all went downhill from there. Pujols got three teams, in the end. But not before he gives up a three-run home followed by another home race. However, he brought things home with a 15-6 victory.

It wasn’t really about How do The Pujols came down anyway, it was he who came down at all. The purpose was for fun, not performance. The game is already over.

In fact, much of this game ended up being a showcase for the Three Seasoned Cardinals.

Wainwright returned from the hit list and had no hitters in 4 and 2/3 runs. He took the win by going 4-3 and that was the 188th in his career. With seven starts in his 17th season at the age of 40, he now has a 3.15 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

Yadier Molina is 39 years old in his 19th year with the Cardinals. He went 2 for 3 with a ground stroke and four RBI. We’ve already covered the record set by Molina and Wainwright.

Unlike Molina and Wainwright, he took Pujols away from St. Louis for much of his career, but most likely came back with his swan song. He went 2 for 3 with two walks, a double and an RBI.

It all started Sunday night with Wainwright on the hill, Molina behind the board and Pujols in DH. Concluded with Pujols on the hill. Fun night.