Alan Dugos opens the first Ecole Ducos campus in India

Alain Ducasse, Founder School Ducas And the chef, who has the most Michelin stars in the world, visited India to open the country’s first Ecole Ducasse campus. The campus is located Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), A higher education institution founded by Dilip Puri, a senior in the hospitality industry, is based in Gurugram. Alain Ducasse’s visit will strengthen the partnership between ISH and École Ducasse, members of the Global Network of Sommet Education Schools.

Alain Ducasse recognizes the potential of Indian students interested in the culinary arts and his visit is an important milestone for the future of gastronomy in South Asia. India has seen remarkable growth in the culinary sector in recent years. According to the Food and Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022, the food and beverage services market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% (CAGR) until 2026. Consumer behavior is rapidly evolving. Students interested in pursuing a career in the culinary and pastry arts.

Cooking programs taught at École Ducasse in India include undergraduate, diploma and certificate courses. They each combine technical, managerial and entrepreneurial skills, which allows applicants to learn more than just cooking. The training system provides the perfect platform for hobbyists, career change seekers and professionals to position themselves in the global catering industry. These programs allow students to exchange courses with École Ducasse campuses in France, spend semesters and do internships abroad. Studying at École Ducasse makes students more employable and opens the door to a wider range of opportunities in the culinary field worldwide.

École Ducasse shares his knowledge of its founder Alain Ducasse, one of the most iconic chefs. He is the only chef with 20 Michelin stars. He is known for his innovation, attention to detail, and dedication to excellence and sound technique, while not neglecting consistency. His desire to transcend his vision and knowledge is the foundation of Ecole Ducas.

The École Ducasse ISH Gurugram campus covers an area of ​​approximately 7,000 square meters and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including state-of-the-art training kitchens, state-of-the-art classrooms and student experience areas. The campus marks the beginning of a wider exposure in India, including the opening of a second campus in the coming years and the establishment of École Ducasse Studios in major cities. The programs presented will jointly celebrate the rich heritage of French and Indian cuisine, echoing the global trends of contemporary food and the founding philosophy of ISH.

Speaking about his first visit to the country, Chef Alain Ducas, Founder of École Ducasse, said: “India is one of the world’s largest culinary traditions. We want to provide new frontiers of interest. “

Dilip Puri, Founder and CEO of the Indian School of Hospitality, shared: “Culinary education is gaining due recognition in India and we are proud to be the architects of this transformation. By introducing École Ducasse to India. Through international projects and pathways and sophisticated premises, we not only share Chef Alain Ducas’ vision with aspiring chefs in India, but also redesign culinary education in the region. “