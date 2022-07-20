AL beats NL for the ninth time in a row

Los Angeles – Major League Soccer’s dominance of the All-Star Game continues. AL won the 2022 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium, 3-2, thanks to back-to-back hosts by Giancarlo Stanton And the Byron Buxton. It’s AL’s ninth consecutive All-Star Game win.

NL took an early lead when Ronald Akuna Jr. and Mookie Bates hit back-to-back strikes to open the match. Later in the first season, St. Louis Cardinals top businessman Paul Goldschmidt smashed a home singles tour to add some flair to the first half of the MVP caliber. That lead vaporized in a powerful swing in the fourth turn from Stanton, a Southern California native. Buxton followed immediately with Homer’s green light.

The AL staff took it from there. After the start, Tampa Bay Rays’ Shane McClanahan swung, as a parade of AL arms dominated, holding the NL injury-free for the next six rounds before Austin Riley singled out in the eighth. Blue Jays’ Alec Manoah set the tone with three strikes in the second half, and Emmanuel Kallas of the Cleveland Guardians finished the game with three more goals in the ninth.

Astros bowler Framber Valdez won, while Dodgers star Tony Ginsulin lost – making a loss for the All-Star Game before abandoning the regular season decision in 2022.

Stanton, whose Homer traveled 457 feet, according to Statcast, earned an All-Star Game MVP award. Stanton told the broadcast that he grew up going to games in left field near Homer’s landing spot.

Stanton said after the match, “I can’t really explain how special this is. It’s hard to put into words that this is the reality now. It’s really cool. I’m drowning out everything.”

Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins is welcomed into the dugout after hitting a home solo in the fourth inning during the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Daniel Cherry/MLB Images via Getty Images)

Kershaw vs. Ohtani about the text

Peak first dribbling legend Clayton Kershaw against Shohei Ohtani. Both, somehow, fired their shots. Kershaw said he would throw as hard as he could… and that the pitches would go 91 miles per hour. Ohtani, just before walking to the plate, He said he would swing in the first court. Both are proven correct! Ohtani lined up Kershaw’s opening display in the center of the field for a base strike.

The story continues

This is what happened next and no one expected it. Kershaw chose Ohtani from first base.

Highlights of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The most exciting moment came courtesy of Andres Jimenez. Cleveland’s second baseman was promoted to the team’s starting line-up after Jose Altuve withdrew from the game. In the midst of that difficult first half for McClanahan, Gimenez started an amazing double with a heart from behind the back to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. The Mookie Betts was so impressed that he stopped Gimenez’s fist.

Much of AL’s dominant performance was Blue Jays player Alec Manoah, who added a degree of difficulty by speaking to a FOX broadcast while on the hill. Once upon a time free-wheeling Manoah asked color commentator John Smoltz what he should throw next.

Not to be outdone, competitor AL East Yankees got into the microphone business. Batterymates Nestor Cortes and Jose Trevino let fans listen as they worked together, and Cortes’ quirky approach to merchandising came about.

The game opened with a Denzel Washington-led tribute to Jackie Robinson, then Mookie Bates led the crowd wishing Rachel Robinson a happy 100th birthday.