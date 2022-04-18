Akash and Shloka Ambani with Gene. More inside pics

Armaan Jain shared this (courtesy: there)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding last week was an intimate relationship that only saw close friends and family on the guest list. Among the handful of friends who were part of the private party were Akash Ambani and his wife Shuluqa. Akash and Shloka were seen in a number of photos, from the ceremony, that were circulated on social media. Now, Armaan Jain has added to this list by sharing a photo of the couple Ambani with Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain and her sons Armaan and Aadar Jain, and Arman’s wife, Anisa Malhotra Jain.

At the wedding, both Akash and Shloka wore their best ethnic clothes. While Akash Ambani opted for an embroidered bandgala in pastel colours, Chloka went with an embroidered tulle saree.

In addition to the photo with Ambanis, Armaan Jain has also shared photos with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as well as his cousins ​​Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Zahan Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and his wife Shweta Bachchan. Also seen in the pictures is Navya Nanda (Daughter of Nikhil and Shweta).

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Armaan Jain wrote, “Congratulations to Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. What a wonderful few days. Here forever.”

Arman Jain’s wife Anisa Malhotra also shared a photo with groom Ranbir Kapoor, posing next to Akash and Shloka Ambani. It was part of a series of photos from the wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor which took place last week.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married at the groom’s house, Vastu, in Mumbai. The mehndi A post-wedding party was also held at the house. Speaking of site selection, Alia Bhatt in her marriage announcement He wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home…in our favorite spot – the balcony on which we spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married…”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating on sets Brahmastra Which is scheduled to be released on September 9.